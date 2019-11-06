We Predict Provides ‘Deepview’ Vehicle Safety Insights to NHTSA

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--We Predict today announced it has been awarded a federal contract by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Under the terms of the three-year $2.9 million agreement, the Ann Arbor, Mich.-based We Predict will provide NHTSA with Deepview, a cross-industry study of predictive automotive failure frequency. NHTSA’s Office of Defect Investigations (ODI) plans to use the Deepview data to monitor safety-related vehicle issues after manufacturers’ warranty periods have expired.

“Problems are easier for manufacturers to trend when the vehicle is under warranty and serviced at their dealerships. Deepview solves the challenge of tracking problems after the warranty period,” said James Davies, We Predict Founder and CEO. “The data and analytics will enable NHTSA to identify vehicle problems that can pose a safety issue and respond accordingly.”

Deepview gathers hundreds of millions of vehicle service records from automotive dealers and independent service centers, and uses its proprietary methodology to anticipate quality and safety issues across most vehicle makes and models.

“This award is a testament to the validity of Deepview’s data and predictive analytics, and its ability to quickly and accurately anticipate immediate and future quality and safety issues,” said Davies. “The whole team is so excited about this use case and to be playing a part in the life-saving work of the Office of Defect Investigations.”

Deepview is designed as a quality benchmarking tool to provide automakers and suppliers with cross-industry details on vehicle parts problems and their frequencies. Its analytics have several uses, including product development, financial planning and service warranty modeling.

