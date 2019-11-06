InSphero joins Science Exchange Network to Offer Expanded Online Access to 3D InSight™ Microtissue Technology and Services

PALO ALTO, Calif. & SCHLIEREN, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Science Exchange, the world’s leading SaaS-enabled marketplace for outsourced R&D, and InSphero AG today announced a collaboration to facilitate access to InSphero’s comprehensive portfolio of pharma-validated 3D microtissues and assay services for drug discovery and safety testing. Under this agreement, InSphero solutions for liver toxicology safety assessments as well as screening platforms for metabolic disease and oncology research, will be available to scientists around the world through Science Exchange.

Over the past 10 years, InSphero-driven innovation has shaped the field of 3D cell-based assays and organ-on-a-chip technology, and the company has earned a reputation as the market leader in 3D cell-based solutions, shipped directly to labs ready to assay for pharmaceutical and biotech R&D. The uniformity, robustness and unrivaled biological relevance of its scaffold-free 3D microtissues have set the standard for drug-induced liver injury (DILI) safety testing as well 3D in vitro models for the study of oncology and metabolic diseases, such as diabetes, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

InSphero 3D InSight™ Discovery and Safety Platforms have been precisely engineered to include the relevant primary human cell types in co-culture required to recapitulate even complex biological mechanisms faithfully in vitro. To drive efficient innovation throughout all phases of drug development, the scalable Akura™ plate technology underlying the company’s 3D InSight™ platforms includes automation-compatible, SBS-standard 96- and 384-well plate formats and the unique Akura™ Flow organ-on-a-chip system.

“Since we founded the company in 2009, our goal has been to make our 3D cell technology readily available to researchers around the globe. Our patent-pending logistics technology, highly skilled customer service team, and industry-grade 3D assay technology have fueled the rapid growth of our customer base over the past several years. Our partnership with Science Exchange is an important step toward making access to our technology even easier, so we can focus on what we do best: enabling our customers and partners to develop better, safer drugs, faster,” says InSphero CEO and co-founder Jan Lichtenberg, PhD.

To learn more about InSphero on Science Exchange, visit: https://www.scienceexchange.com/labs/insphero.

About InSphero

InSphero is the pioneer of industrial-grade, 3D-cell-based assay solutions and scaffold-free 3D organ-on-a-chip technology. Through partnerships, InSphero supports pharmaceutical and biotechnology researchers in successful decision-making by accurately rebuilding the human physiology in vitro. Its robust and precisely engineered suite of 3D InSight™ human tissue platforms are used by major pharmaceutical companies worldwide to increase efficiency in drug discovery and safety testing. The company specializes in liver toxicology, metabolic diseases (e.g., T1 & T2 diabetes and NAFLD & NASH liver disease), and oncology (with a focus on immuno-oncology and PDX models). The scalable Akura™ technology underlying the company’s 3D InSight™ Discovery and Safety Platforms includes 96 and 384-well plate formats and the Akura™ Flow organ-on-a-chip system to drive efficient innovation throughout all phases of drug development.

Learn more at www.insphero.com. Follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Science Exchange

Founded in 2011 in response to the global growth in R&D services, Science Exchange solves the challenges of outsourcing R&D by removing barriers in the outsourcing process – providing companies with instant access to a network of pre-qualified service providers, as well as contracting, project management and reporting tools. The Science Exchange platform increases scientists' access to innovation and improves productivity, freeing them up from the administrative tasks and delays associated with sourcing, establishing and managing service provider contracts. Additionally, the Science Exchange enterprise program enables organizations to consolidate R&D outsourcing spend into a single strategic relationship, driving efficiency and cost savings. Since 2011, Science Exchange has raised more than $70 million from Norwest Venture Partners, Maverick Ventures, Union Square Ventures, Collaborative Fund, Windham Ventures, OATV, the YC Continuity Fund, and others.

For more information, visit http://www.scienceexchange.com. Follow the company on Twitter @ScienceExchange.