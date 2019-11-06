Crew Joins Kronos Workforce Dimensions Technology Partner Network

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crew today announced it has joined the Kronos Workforce Dimensions Technology Partner Network, a fast-growing ecosystem of organizations utilizing the revolutionary Workforce Dimensions solution and intelligent Kronos D5 platform to help reshape the future of workforce management. Crew will showcase its Workforce Dimensions integration at KronosWorks 2019, the world’s leading workforce information exchange, next week.

Crew is a mobile-first application used by more than 35,000 businesses to empower frontline teams with the information, motivation, and support they need to do exceptional work. Crew integrates seamlessly with Workforce Dimensions to empower employees to complete important workforce management tasks in the Crew app, where frontline employees already manage the majority of their work day, including:

Syncing employee schedules from Workforce Dimensions, giving every frontline employee mobile access to an up-to-date schedule

Facilitating employees swapping shifts and managers covering open shifts

Syncing employee rosters automatically from Workforce Dimensions ensuring seamless employee onboarding and aligning internal communication to existing business structures and hierarchies

“Our mission at Crew is to help every frontline worker be successful in their job,” said Jim Morrisroe, Crew’s chief revenue officer. “By providing a mobile communication and collaboration app that integrates every piece of information frontline workers need — including their schedule, open shifts, learning and training opportunities, and internal job openings — we make sure managers and their teams have one place to connect everything they need. For enterprises, frontline teams are the critical interface to the customer, so when they are set up for success, that translates directly into better customer experiences and better business outcomes.”

Workforce Dimensions from Kronos is the first next-generation workforce management solution. Cloud-native, mobile-native, and powered by artificial intelligence, it delivers real-time analytics to drive in-the-moment decisions to unburden managers from time-consuming, low-value tasks and empower employees with an engaging experience. The open application programming interface framework of Kronos D5 makes it quick and simple for customers to extend the value of their workforce management investment with innovative partner applications that drive user adoption.

“Workforce Dimensions is built on a completely open and extensible platform, enabling innovative integrations with partners, including Crew, that empower employees in ways that simply are not possible with legacy solutions,” said Mike May, senior director, Workforce Dimensions Technology Partner Network, Kronos. “Providing a great technology experience not only drives user adoption, but it also helps organizations engage and retain their workforce.”

Crew also announced today it is participating in KronosWorks 2019, the world’s leading workforce information exchange, taking place the week of Nov. 10-13 at the ARIA in Las Vegas. Hosted by Kronos, KronosWorks brings together 3,000 Kronos customers, partners, product experts, and industry thought leaders to celebrate innovation, data insights, and the importance of meaningful work. As a Kronos Partner, Crew is showcasing its products, services, and solutions in the KronosWorks Expo Hall.

About Crew

Founded in 2015, Crew is a mobile-first communications and scheduling solution that helps companies managing large, distributed teams of hourly workers drive business results like improved staffing, increased sales, and reduced employee turnover. Crew’s simple and secure frontline success platform gives teams the information, motivation, and support they need to do exceptional work. More than 35,000 teams operate more efficiently and profitably with Crew. The company is funded by leading investors, including Greylock Partners, Sequoia Capital, Harrison Metal, Aspect Ventures, DAG Ventures, and Tenaya Capital.