Podium Announces Long-term Strategic Partnership With Audible Narrator Hall of Fame’s Luke Daniels

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading independent audiobook publisher Podium Publishing announced today that it has forged a long-term strategic partnership with 13-time Audiofile Earphones Award-winner, 4-time Audie Award-nominated narrator, and Audible’s 2012 Narrator of the Year Luke Daniels. Together, Podium and Luke Daniels have brought best-selling audiobooks to fans’ ears in Richard Fox’s Ember War universe, Luke Chmilenko’s Ascend Online series, and JN Chaney’s Renegade Star series.

Luke Daniels has been a listener favorite for some of Podium Publishing’s best-selling sci-fi and LitRPG titles. Podium is proud to announce this strategic partnership where Daniels will continue flexing his talents on several 2020 Podium series sequels, including 3 new stories in Devon C. Ford’s Expansion series and 3 new stories in Fox's Ember War universe – with many new and exciting series to come.

“This partnership is a great example of what Podium can do for narrators,” said Podium CEO, Scott Dickey. “Narrators don’t just read the story—they bring it to life, adding nuance to every word and personality to every character. We are thrilled to announce this partnership with someone of Luke Daniels’ talent and caliber.”

Luke Daniels added, “After a decade in the game, I am excited to pledge my sword and fealty to the Podium Publishing family. Together we will continue to bring listeners the best in sci-fi and fantasy. This deal means I can stay on my current popular series as well as develop new stories. Podium has fast become one of my favorite publishers to work with, and I am grateful for their vision and commitment to quality audiobooks.”

Listen to an excerpt from Luke Daniels’ performance of JN Chaney’s Renegade Star here.

About Podium Publishing:

Podium is an industry-leading independent audiobook publisher built upon the foundation of successful partnerships with self-published authors and narrators. With deep share of voice in the genres of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Romance, the company has enjoyed quick commercial and critical acclaim, releasing almost 1,300 audiobooks, numerous best-sellers, winning an Audie Award and 13 Voice Arts Awards. Podium is best-known for supporting, nurturing and discovering independent authors and narrators from the U.S. and around the world. The company gained international notice when it took a risk on one-time unknown author Andy Weir (The Martian) and turned his e-book into the largest audiobook seller in the world. www.podiumpublishing.com

About Luke Daniels

Luke Daniels has narrated over 600 audiobooks and is a member of Audible’s Hall of Fame. A listener favorite, he has been the grateful recipient of 13 Audiofile Earphones Awards, 4 Audie nominations, as well as Audible’s 2012 Narrator of the Year Award. Luke is well known for his imaginative storytelling and dynamic characterizations, which create an immersive listening experience for his audience. Luke’s vast repertoire of work ranges from Kerouac to Updike, Nora Roberts to Stephen King, Michael Crichton to Phillip K. Dick. His background is in film and classical theatre, and he has performed at repertory theaters around the country. He now produces from his home studio in the Midwest, where he resides with his pack. http://www.luke-daniels.com/