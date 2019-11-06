Telarus Named RingCentral Platinum Partner

SANDY, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Telarus, LLC., the largest privately-held distributor of business cloud infrastructure and contact center services, announced that is has been named a Platinum Partner by RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions.

“While we are honored and celebrate this massive accomplishment,” said Adam Edwards, CEO of Telarus, “we recognize that this wouldn’t have been possible without our network of 4,000 sales partners across the U.S., Canada, and Australia who made this happen. We appreciate the trust they’ve placed in us when recommending RingCentral’s world-class unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and contact center as a service (CCaaS) services to their domestic and international clients who are successfully transforming their digital infrastructure to leverage the benefits of the cloud. While RingCentral solutions really do sell themselves, it’s the RingCentral people behind the scenes that make this kind of success possible.”

Telarus has been a master agent representing RingCentral since 2016 and has doubled its book of business with them in each of the past two years.

“Our partners play a huge role in our overall growth strategy and Telarus being named a Platinum Partner is a testament to how much we have achieved together,” said Zane Long, SVP of global channel sales at RingCentral. “Telarus has really embraced our UCaaS and CCaaS solutions to help their customers take advantage of the flexibility and cost savings that these solutions provide. Telarus even uses our solutions themselves, which is a huge demonstration of the value that we bring. Their knowledge of cloud UC and contact center has been a game-changer and we look forward to more growth and joint wins with Telarus this year."

To learn more about RingCentral’s disruptive suite of advanced UC and contact center products, or to learn more about the Telarus sales partner program, please contact the new partner hotline at 877-346-3232 or visit us online at www.telarus.com.

About Telarus

Built for You, Telarus is the largest privately held technology services distributor (master agent) in the United States. Our dynamic agent-partner community sources data, voice, cloud, and managed services through our robust portfolio of 200 leading service providers. We are best known for our home-grown software pricing tools and mobile apps that are unique in the industry. To help our partners grow their businesses, we’ve assembled the best support organization in the industry, which includes cybersecurity, SD-WAN, Cloud, mobility, contact center, and ILEC specialty practices whose primary goal is to help our partners identify and design the right technology solutions for their customers. To learn more about the Telarus opportunity, please visit www.telarus.com, or follow us on Twitter @Telarus.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions. More flexible and cost-effective than legacy on-premises systems, the RingCentral platform empowers employees to work better together, from any location, on any device, and via any mode to serve customers, improving business efficiency and customer satisfaction. The company provides unified voice, video meetings, team messaging, digital customer engagement, and integrated contact center solutions for enterprises globally. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading business apps and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

© 2019 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.