Applied Information Selected by Quebec City to Provide Connected Vehicle Technology for Emergency Vehicle Traffic Signal Preemption

QUEBEC CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Connected vehicle technology from Applied Information had been selected by Quebec City to give its emergency vehicles preemptive green lights at traffic signals – reducing response times and improving safety at intersections. Orange Traffic of Mirabel, Canada is Applied Information’s partner on the project that includes installing the technology at 440 traffic signals and on 80 emergency vehicles.

The preemption technology uses LTE cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) connectivity, with redundant 900MHz radio, which enables the emergency vehicle to command multiple traffic signals in the direction of travel and change the light to green or hold the light green. Traffic in front of the emergency vehicle is kept moving while oncoming and cross traffic is brought safely to a halt. Deployments in other cities indicate a time savings of about 12 seconds or more per light using the technology.

“Quebec City is taking a national leadership role in deploying innovative traffic solutions that will help save lives on a daily basis,” said Roger Fugère, President of Orange Traffic. “We are very excited to be the city’s partner, along with Applied Information, to improve safety and reduce response time of emergency personnel when responding to someone in need.”

“Working with our partners Orange Traffic, we are pleased to have been selected by Quebec City to provide this life-saving technology for its first responders,” said Bryan Mulligan, President of Applied Information, Inc. “As Applied Information’s first major international deployment, Quebec City is a significant milestone for the company and speaks to the utility and versatility of our technology platform.”

The deployment is scheduled to begin in November 2019 and is expected to be completed by March 2021. More information on the technology can be found at https://appinfoinc.com/solutions/preemption-priority/.

About Applied Information –

Applied Information is the industry-leading developer of Smart Cities, connected vehicle, and intelligent transportation system (ITS) solutions designed to save lives, improve traffic, drive commerce, and help the environment. Applied Information’s Glance Smart City Supervisory platform enables cities to manage all their traffic and ITS assets on one web-based application. Key product areas are smart traffic signals, school zone flashing beacons, emergency vehicle preemption, transit, and freight priority and ITS systems. AI’s free TravelSafely™ smartphone app connects drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians, and the transportation infrastructure for a safer mobility experience. For more information, visit www.appinfoinc.com.

About Orange Traffic –

Orange Traffic specializes in designing, manufacturing and distributing an array of high-quality ISO 9001 and CSA certified products for the traffic signage and signal industry. The company is the largest manufacturer of LED traffic signs in Canada and has installed more than 10,000 traffic cabinets across Canada’s roadways. Founded in 1988, Orange Traffic continues to deploy technological solutions under the management of Roger and Philippe Fugère and Patrick Lauzière with a team of highly qualified experts. For more information, visit www.orangetraffic.com.