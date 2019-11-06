Rotunda Capital-Backed MacQueen Group Acquires Temco/Global Emergency Products

ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MacQueen Group, a Rotunda Capital Partners portfolio company, has acquired Temco Machinery Inc./Global Emergency Products. MacQueen Group is now the exclusive Pierce and Oshkosh Airport Products dealer of Illinois and Indiana.

With this acquisition, MacQueen Emergency became one of the largest Pierce dealers in the U.S., covering a seven-state territory: Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota. In addition to mobile service, the MacQueen Group operates 10 service locations throughout the Midwest, repairing all makes and models of fire apparatus, ambulance and heavy equipment.

The MacQueen Group has also absorbed Temco Machinery Inc., the equipment arm of the Temco/Global brand. MacQueen Equipment will now represent Oshkosh Airport Products in Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky. MacQueen Equipment currently represents Oshkosh in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and Wisconsin, along with several heavy equipment brands including Elgin®, Envirosight, Trackless, TRUVAC®, Vactor® and Wausau™.

“I’m extremely proud of the business our team has built,” said Mike Mikoola, President and CEO of Global Emergency. “The synergies between MacQueen and Global/Temco are unmatched. MacQueen knows the people, the product lines, the systems—to me it’s a marriage made in heaven. I know our customers can count on MacQueen the way they’ve counted on Global for 41 years.”

Global is currently headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, with additional service facilities in Peoria, Illinois and Indianapolis, Indiana.

St. Paul, Minnesota-based MacQueen Emergency is known for its large-scale parts inventory, hands-on operator training and multi-state service network. MacQueen CEO and President Dan Gage said this acquisition was a natural fit.

“Global employees and locations will stay the same,” said Gage, “but customers can expect to see a stronger focus on parts, service and emergency equipment.”

About MacQueen Group

The MacQueen Group offers a mix of municipal, fire and safe dig equipment including street sweepers, sewer cleaners, refuse trucks, snow removal equipment, fire trucks, and vacuum excavators. MacQueen has ten locations in the upper Midwest with its headquarters in St. Paul, Minnesota. In addition to sales, MacQueen offers quality support by offering a large parts inventory, local service centers, mobile service capabilities, and specialized operator training. For more: https://www.macqueeneq.com/firerescue/.

About Rotunda Capital

Rotunda Capital Partners is a private equity firm that invests equity capital in established and profitable lower middle market companies. The firm uses a rigorous approach to identify market-leading companies with identifiable growth opportunities and capable management teams in targeted sectors, including distribution, logistics, specialty finance, and business services. Rotunda Capital partners with management to build data-driven growth platforms. Since 2009, Rotunda Capital has completed twelve platform investments and realized five exits. The partners of Rotunda Capital actively provide guidance and draw on deep industry and financial relationships to contribute to the successful execution of Rotunda’s companies’ strategic plans. For more, visit www.rotundacapital.com.