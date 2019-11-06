Quanergy Expands Leadership in the LiDAR Mapping Industry by Securing Partnership With GeoCue for True View® Drone System

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quanergy Systems, Inc., a leading provider of LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) sensors and smart sensing solutions, today announced that GeoCue Group Inc., provider of world-class LiDAR mapping solutions, has selected the M8 as the LiDAR sensor for GeoCue’s True View® 410 drone mapping system.

Unveiled in June 2019, the True View® 410 is a drone LiDAR/video fusion sensor which includes all software required for data post-processing as well as final product creation. Featuring Quanergy’s M8™ LiDAR sensor, dual GeoCue mapping cameras, and an Applanix Position and Orientation System (POS), the drone produces high-accuracy 3D colorized LiDAR point clouds.

“Quanergy and GeoCue have developed one of the most sophisticated mapping systems on the market,” said Enzo Signore, CMO of Quanergy. “This dual LiDAR and camera mapping technology has the capability to produce detailed 3D color map images that rival photographs, yet provide surveyors with the 3D data points needed to make informed decisions.”

Quanergy’s M8 is an industry-leading LiDAR sensor for mapping applications. In testing multiple sensors for the True View® system, GeoCue selected the M8 Ultra because of its superiority in range, point cloud density, and accuracy. The sensor has a 120-degree field of view and the True View Evo software system has a processing time of 8 minutes for a typical 50-acres site from data ingest to final 3D colorized point cloud. Data collected from the True View® system were generated from three returns at 70 meters and clipped to +/- 40 degrees in the air with an accuracy of better than 5cm RMSE.

“We evaluated a series of sensors from LiDAR manufacturers for our general-purpose 3D imaging sensor and none provided the range and accuracy that we saw from the Quanergy M8,” said Lewis Graham, President and CTO of GeoCue. “The M8 gives GeoCue’s True View® system a clear advantage within the industry, and has allowed us to offer our customers the ability to capture incredible detail, from layout to elevation, for their mapping projects.”

The True View® system is currently available for purchase or through a subscription-based rental program. For more information or to place an order, contact GeoCue at 1-256-461-8289 or at info@geocue.com.

About Quanergy Systems, Inc.

Quanergy Systems, Inc. was founded in 2012 and builds on decades of experience of its team in the areas of optics, photonics, optoelectronics, artificial intelligence software and control systems. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, in the heart of Silicon Valley, Quanergy offers smart sensing solutions. It is a leading provider of LiDAR sensors and perception software for real-time capture and processing of 3D spatial data and object detection, identification, classification and tracking. Its sensors are disruptive in price, performance, reliability, size, weight and power. Its solutions are applicable in numerous sectors including transportation, security, industrial automation, 3D mapping, mining, agriculture, drones, robotics, smart spaces and 3D-aware smart devices for improved safety, efficiency and quality of life. For more information, visit www.quanergy.com.

About GeoCue

GeoCue Group was founded in 2003 by a group of engineers with extensive experience in developing hardware and software solutions for primary remote-sensed data acquisition. Our initial products were aimed at reducing schedule and cost risk in geospatial production workflows by providing organizational, productivity and data management tools for base geospatial data production. These tools have been realized as the GeoCue product family. Today GeoCue workflow management tools are used by a majority of North American geospatial production shops. In 2005, GeoCue began selling and supporting Terrasolid tools for kinematic LIDAR data production. This was followed in 2009 by our acquisition of QCoherent Software LLC, the creator of the point cloud exploitation toolset, LP360. Today GeoCue is the largest supplier of kinematic LIDAR processing tools in North America and LP360 is the world’s most widely used tool for exploiting point cloud data. In 2014, GeoCue Group started a division focused on using small Unmanned Aerial Systems for high accuracy mapping. Leveraging our expertise in production, risk reduction, and point cloud processing tools, we are continuing to bring new services and products to market to provide surveyors and other geomatics professionals exciting tools for geospatial data extraction using low cost drones including Loki, our plug-and-play PPK direct positioning system, and now our new True View® LIDAR/Imagery fusion sensors. To learn more, visit www.geocue.com.