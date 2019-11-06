Men’s Wearhouse Becomes First Formal Clothing Sponsor for the Congressional Medal of Honor Society

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As a proud sponsor of the Congressional Medal of Honor Society, Men’s Wearhouse, a subsidiary of Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD), created custom formalwear for the Medal of Honor recipients attending the annual Patriot Gala that took place in Tampa, Florida, on Friday, October 25th. The Medal of Honor is the highest military decoration granted to those who distinguish themselves through conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of life above and beyond the call of duty. “Partnering with the Congressional Medal of Honor Society to design and create custom formalwear for our nation’s heroes directly supports the Men’s Wearhouse goal of “Serving Those Who Serve”. As a veteran myself, this endeavor was especially close to my heart,” said Carrie Ask, Men’s Wearhouse Brand President.

The custom white dinner jacket and black formal trousers provided by Men’s Wearhouse were created by award winning designer, Joseph Abboud, and proudly made in New Bedford, Massachusetts. Custom tailored clothing is available at Tailored Brand stores, including Men’s Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, and Moores.

“As an American designer, it is an honor and a privilege to work with our Medal of Honor recipients to create this exclusive custom formalwear for their special occasions,” said Joseph Abboud, Chief Creative Director of Tailored Brands.

The Gala, hosted by news anchor Courtney Robinson, honored 46 veterans who served our country from all branches of the military. Guests included actor Gary Sinese, Florida Governor Rob DeSantis, and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor. The event included a musical performance by Country musical artist George Strait, who received an award, along with Fox News Correspondent Catherine Herridge, General Joseph L. Votel and Bobby Newman.

About the Congressional Medal of Honor Society

The Congressional Medal of Honor Society was chartered by the Congress in 1958 to create a brotherhood among the living Medal of Honor recipients, to protect and uphold the dignity and honor of the Medal, to promote patriotism and love of country, and to inspire our youth to become worthy dedicated citizens of our nation. Its membership consists exclusively of those individuals who have received the Medal of Honor. Today, there are 71 living recipients of the Medal of Honor. The Society is unique in that its membership hopes that there will be no need to welcome new inductees.

About Men’s Wearhouse

Founded in 1973 and a subsidiary of Tailored Brands, Inc., Men's Wearhouse is the largest specialty retailer of men's apparel and rental product in the U.S. with more than 700 stores nationwide. Men's Wearhouse carries a full selection of suits, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, footwear and accessories in non-exclusive and exclusive merchandise brands such as Joseph Abboud, AWEARNESS Kenneth Cole, Black by Vera Wang, among others. Tuxedo and suit rentals are available at both Men’s Wearhouse and Tux stores, which also offers a limited selection of retail merchandise, and Men’s Wearhouse stores nationwide.