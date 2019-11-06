Menlo Security Joins VMware SD-WAN Security Technology Partner Program to Deliver Secure Cloud Transformation

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Menlo Security, a leader in cloud security, today announced a new integration with VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud, which offers the industry’s most flexible enterprise SD-WAN architecture. The solution delivers Secure Cloud Transformation, which optimizes and secures local Internet breakouts and enables global low latency access to the Internet and business-critical SaaS applications for an enterprise’s entire local and remote workforce. The integration is available immediately to all VMware SD-WAN customers.

“ Menlo Security helps some of the largest enterprises and government agencies in the world transform their infrastructure and move security to the cloud, while maintaining global visibility and control of their traffic,” said Poornima DeBolle, chief product officer at Menlo Security. “ VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud combined with the Menlo Security Cloud Platform powered by isolation redefines security and provides the industry’s most secure solution for Internet and SaaS applications.”

" VMware SD-WAN provides the optimal combination of intrinsic security in the multi-service Edge for corporate traffic as well as SD-WAN optimized access via our Network of Clouds Service gateways to the innovative Menlo Security Cloud Platform powered by isolation," said Steve Woo, senior director of product management at VMware. " Access to cloud and SaaS applications is automatically provisioned, optimized for performance and secured with VMware SD-WAN and Menlo Security Cloud Platform."

VMware SD-WAN customers have simplified their branch office networking and optimized application performance over the Internet. Secure Cloud Transformation, powered by isolation, allows companies to improve security control and visibility across their SD-WAN deployment. Moving to SD-WAN requires an enterprise to move their security to the cloud since user traffic is not backhauled to a central security stack. Menlo Security Cloud Platform allows users to go directly to the Internet while ensuring consistent and robust security controls, whether they are connecting from HQ, remote offices, on the road or in a coffee shop.

Menlo Security’s customers include some of the largest enterprises and government agencies. The company’s cloud security platform currently processes more than 500 million web requests per day. Among the company’s customers are seven of the 10 largest banks, four of the five largest credit-card issuers and some of the largest energy and transportation companies in the world.

VMware and SD-WAN by VeloCloud are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.

About Menlo Security

Menlo Security protects organizations from cyber attacks by eliminating the threat of malware from the web, documents and email. Its cloud-based Isolation Secure Web Gateway scales to provide comprehensive protection across enterprises of any size, without requiring endpoint software or impacting the end user-experience. The company was named a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the Secure Web Gateway. Menlo Security is trusted by major global businesses, including Fortune 500 companies and financial services institutions, and backed by General Catalyst, Sutter Hill Ventures, Engineering Capital, Osage University Partners, American Express Ventures, Ericsson Ventures, HSBC and JP Morgan Chase. Menlo Security is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. For more information, visit https://www.menlosecurity.com or ask@menlosecurity.com

