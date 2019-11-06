IRI and BDS Analytics Announce Integration of Cannabis Dispensary Data into Liquid Data Platform

CHICAGO & BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IRI®, a global leader in innovative solutions and services for consumer, retail and media companies, and BDS Analytics, the leading global cannabinoid data and market intelligence provider, today announced that BDS Analytics’ cannabis dispensary data is now fully integrated within the IRI Liquid Data® technology platform, providing retailers and CPG manufacturers with a holistic view of the rapidly growing legal cannabis industry. Clients that subscribe will gain access to some of the most accurate and actionable cannabis retail tracking data and insights available from medicinal and recreational state dispensaries across the United States.

“The exploding cannabis industry has the potential to disrupt many consumer categories, from health and beauty to food and beverages,” said Clay Dodson, executive vice president of Product Management for IRI. “Given both the market opportunities and competitive risks this poses to manufacturers and retailers, IRI is pleased to offer clients access to POS-based market tracking and consumer insights that help marketers better understand the cannabis user profile and their reasons for product use and purchase.”

“As the CBD market opens, the dispensary channel is, and will continue to be, a leading indicator of CPG product innovation success, offering manufacturers and retailers valuable insight in development of their own innovation strategies,” said Jessica Lukas, senior vice president of Commercial Development for BDS Analytics. “By integrating BDS Analytics’ dispensary channel data with the capabilities of IRI’s industry-leading platform and traditional channel data, we are providing the most comprehensive, reliable and actionable dataset available.”

In connection with the strategic relationship between BDS Analytics and IRI, the companies plan to develop additional solutions that leverage the full capabilities of their combined data, technology and domain expertise.

About the IRI Partner Ecosystem

IRI fundamentally believes that delivering differentiated growth for clients requires deep, highly integrated partnering with a variety of best-of-breed companies. As such, IRI works closely with a broad range of industry leaders across multiple industries and sectors to create innovative joint solutions, services, and access to capabilities to help its clients more effectively collaborate and compete in their various markets and exceed their growth objectives. IRI is committed to its partnership philosophy and continues to actively enhance its open ecosystem of partners through alliances, joint ventures, acquisitions and affiliations. The IRI Partner Ecosystem includes such leading companies as 84.51°, Adobe, The Boston Consulting Group, Clavis Insights, comScore, Data Plus Math, Dynata, Edison, Experian, GfK, Gigwalk, Google, Ipsos, Jumpshot, Mastercard Advisors, MaxPoint, Ogury, Omnicom, One Click Retail, Oracle, Pinterest, Simulmedia, SPINS, Univision, Viant and others.

About IRI

IRI is a leading provider of big data, predictive analytics and forward-looking insights that help CPG, OTC health care organizations, retailers, financial services and media companies grow their businesses. A confluence of major external events — a change in consumer buying habits, big data coming into its own, advanced analytics and personalized consumer activation — is leading to a seismic shift in drivers of success in all industries. With the largest repository of purchase, media, social, causal and loyalty data, all integrated on an on-demand, cloud-based technology platform, IRI is empowering the personalization revolution, helping to guide its more than 5,000 clients around the world in their quests to remain relentlessly relevant, capture market share, connect with consumers, collaborate with key constituents and deliver market-leading growth. For more information, visit www.iriworldwide.com.

About BDS Analytics:

Headquartered in Boulder, Colo., BDS Analytics provides businesses with smart, actionable, and accurate cannabis market intelligence and consumer research. The company provides a holistic understanding of the cannabis market through insights distilled from dispensary point-of-sale systems through its market-leading GreenEdge™ Platform, producing comprehensive consumer research, and generating cannabis industry financial projections and analyses led by BDS Analytics’ industry-leading team of thought leaders and analysts. To learn more about how you can utilize BDS Analytics' superior market research, please visit www.bdsanalytics.com.