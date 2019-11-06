Cogito Partners with Concentrix to Enhance Customer Experience

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cogito, a leader in real-time emotional intelligence solutions, today announced a strategic reseller partnership with Concentrix, a technology-enabled global business services company specializing in customer engagement and improving business performance for the world’s best brands.

With more than 225,000 global staff and hundreds of successful client engagements, Concentrix brings together the talent and capabilities needed to power award-winning customer experiences (CX). Cogito’s real-time AI coaching and conversation measurement augment a representative’s natural abilities – resulting in increased performance and improved customer loyalty.

“We boldly create exceptional customer engagement, accelerate digital transformation and deliver actionable CX insights to our clients,” said Chris Caldwell, President of Concentrix. “We have a highly skilled and compassionate workforce and by augmenting the emotional intelligence of our staff with Cogito’s AI, we can ensure we’re consistently providing the most effective and efficient service.”

Cogito’s AI performs streaming analysis of voice conversations, providing representatives with in-call guidance that helps them be more confident and empathetic. The technology automatically provides insight into a customer’s perception of an interaction and leverages deep learning to improve over time. The combination of a compassionate professional with human aware technology leads to optimal experiences for customers, employees and companies alike.

As a value-added reseller (VAR), Concentrix will train and certify its global teams on Cogito’s AI, and create a Cogito “Center of Excellence” to help organizations reap the benefits of an emotionally intelligent workforce. In addition, Concentrix will be able to provide clients with advanced analytics services by leveraging unique behavioral data generated by the use of Cogito.

“Concentrix is trusted by the world’s best brands to build emotional connections with their customers,” said Douglas Kim, Cogito’s Chief Growth Officer. “Their expertise and global reach enable Cogito to rapidly scale sales and support to meet market demand. This partnership provides our respective clients with a global network of Cogito-certified professionals to optimize the deployment of our AI solution and provide unprecedented insights to maximize the return on their investment."

About Cogito

Cogito provides human aware technology to help professionals elevate their performance. Cogito’s AI instantly analyzes hundreds of conversational behaviors to provide live in-call guidance combined with a real-time measure of customer experience. The technology is augmenting the emotional intelligence of thousands of agents in the world’s most successful enterprises – improving sales results, delivering world-class service and enhancing quality of care. Cogito is a venture-backed software company located in Boston, MA.

Learn more at www.cogitocorp.com.

About Concentrix

Concentrix, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), is a technology-enabled global business services company specializing in customer engagement and improving business performance for some of the world’s best brands. Every day, from more than 40 countries and across 6 continents, our staff delivers next generation customer experience and helps companies better connect with their customers. We create better business outcomes and differentiate our clients through technology, design, data, process, and people. Concentrix provides services to clients in ten industry verticals: automotive; banking and financial services; insurance; healthcare; technology; consumer electronics; media and communications; retail and e-commerce; travel and transportation; energy and public-sector. We are Different by Design. Visit www.concentrix.com to learn more.