Federation of State Boards of Physical Therapy® (FSBPT) and Prometric® to Continue Long-Term, Global Examination Administration Partnership

BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Earlier this month, the Federation of State Boards of Physical Therapy® (FSBPT) selected Prometric® as their partner for the global administration of their National Physical Therapy Exams (NPTE)—extending the 22-year strategic relationship that exists between the two organizations. Under the terms of this multi-year agreement, NPTE test takers will have access to Prometric’s extensive and growing global network of professional test centers, including locations across North America and in strategic markets in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. Prometric will leverage its investment in technical and operational capabilities to ensure consistent, professional, and secure administration of FSBPT’s examinations—resulting in NPTE program growth and customer satisfaction.

Regarding the future of the partnership, Prometric’s Chief Revenue Officer Alex Paladino stated: “ Prometric is pleased to have been selected by FSBPT to be their assessment delivery partner for the next contract period. FSBPT has built a well-deserved reputation as a leader in healthcare policy development and regulation for current and aspiring practitioners. Their focus on providing exceptional member services to their various constituencies sets the standard in the industry, and is aligned with our own corporate values. We look forward to supporting their continued success by utilizing our knowledge of FSBPT’s specific needs, as well as our global scale and innovative technology and operations.”

Prometric will provide FSBPT with the same premier testing benefits and security that more than 300 leading corporate, academic, and professional certification and licensure organizations have entrusted us to handle. We enable the successful administration of more than 7 million computer-based, paper-based, and online professional examinations annually in over 180 countries. We collaborate closely with our partners from program implementation through delivery to ensure that all program requirements are fully satisfied.

FSBPT Chief Executive Officer William Hatherill stated, " FSBPT has had a long-term partnership with Prometric and we continue to be impressed with their on-going efforts to find better ways to meet our needs."

