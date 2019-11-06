SAFECode Adds Google as Charter Member

WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Software Assurance Forum for Excellence in Code (SAFECode) announced today that Google joined SAFECode as a Charter Member and accepted a position on the SAFECode Board of Directors, further demonstrating its commitment to protecting the security and privacy of its users worldwide. SAFECode is a non-profit, global industry forum where business leaders and technical experts come together to exchange insights and ideas on creating, improving and promoting scalable and effective software security programs.

“Google is committed to helping protect the security and privacy of our users, and our software security program is a huge part of that effort. Joining SAFECode provides us an opportunity to participate in a unique community of organizations that not only share our commitment to producing secure software, but who are also working to do it on a massive global scale,” said Jim Higgins, Director of Product Security, Google. “We look forward to exchanging ideas, experiences and technical advice with other SAFECode members and joining their efforts to support the global technology community by sharing and promoting software security best practices.”

SAFECode provides its members with a forum to safely and directly connect with other software security professionals to exchange ideas, share lessons learned, and collaborate on ways to make a positive impact on both their businesses, and the security of the greater technology ecosystem. Non-members may also benefit from free access to SAFECode resources such as its secure software assurance best practices publications and technical training videos.

“Google will join Adobe, Dell Inc., Intel, Microsoft, Siemens AG and Symantec Corporation on the SAFECode Board of Directors, underscoring the importance the world’s leading technology companies are placing on secure software development. We are excited to begin working with Google and look forward to Google’s contributions, as well as the expertise they bring in identifying and promoting proven methods of software assurance,” said Steve Lipner, Executive Director, SAFECode.

About SAFECode

The Software Assurance Forum for Excellence in Code (SAFECode) is a non-profit organization exclusively dedicated to increasing trust in information and communications technology products and services through the advancement of effective software assurance methods. SAFECode is a global, industry-led effort to identify and promote best practices for developing and delivering more secure and reliable software, hardware and services. For more information, please visit www.safecode.org.