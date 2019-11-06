Outbrain Powers Native Discovery for Publishers’ Newsletters

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Outbrain, the world’s leading discovery and native advertising feed for the open web, announced today the launch of a new extension of its native placements into publishers’ owned newsletters. This integration enables publishers to create and monetise the best online experiences for their audiences across all content formats including webpages, mobile apps, and now newsletters. Furthermore, advertisers can reach even more highly engaged readers across the Discovery journey, wherever they are on the open web.

This new extension of the Outbrain network comes as part of a technology partnership with Ividence, the leading European newsletter AdTech company. With Ividence’s solution, Outbrain can easily integrate into newsletters via standard HTML formats, offering publishers additional monetisation capabilities beyond their owned and operated sites. With this new solution, publishers are able to unlock direct revenue via non-intrusive native discovery ads and will have access to the full suite of Outbrain demand.

“The industry has a problem - increasingly, premium digital publishers cannot rely on digital display advertising alone to cover the cost of producing quality content. The duopoly has continued to dominate advertiser budgets while disrupting online user consumption patterns. Thus, publishers must expand their monetisation channels and grow new revenue streams to support their business,” said Victor Charpin, Head of Platforms at Outbrain. “With the integration of placements in newsletters, we are creating a unique opportunity for advertisers to have direct access to a highly engaged publisher audience when they are in a prime content consumption mode.”

“We’re excited to enter into a partnership with Outbrain to deliver the best native ad experience in newsletters for publishers. Ividence will provide the technology to power personalised native ads across all their publisher newsletter inventory. This partnership will help publishers further engage their audiences and grow their subscription base - a key priority for premium publishers today,” said Eric Prigent, Head of Operations at Ividence.

Publishers can now use the Outbrain Newsletter to unlock incremental revenue streams from outside of their owned and operated sites. With newsletters forming a key part of Publisher audience loyalty and retention strategies, the Outbrain newsletter solution enables publishers to avoid reliance on intrusive advertising formats and monetise in a non-intrusive, user-first way.

About Outbrain

Outbrain is the world’s leading discovery and native advertising feed for the open web. A third of the world’s Internet-connected population explore and discover information through our feed technology, which is trusted by emerging to established brands and integrated into thousands of media companies’ tech stacks to manage and monetize their publishing operations. Outbrain operates in 55 countries and is headquartered in New York City with offices in 18 cities worldwide. Learn more at www.outbrain.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About Ividence

Ividence is the European leader for newsletter native ad solutions. We help publishers grow their audience through newsletters. We provide programmatic native ads and measure adserving solutions for premium publishers and merchants. Ividence’s solution provides new revenue sources for more than 300 newsletters in 10 countries in Europe and the Middle East with premium publishers like Le Monde, G+J, Prisma, Marie Claire, Axel Springer, AT, Mediahuis, etc. Ividence is based in Paris. More information on www.ividence.com or follow us on Linkedin.