Zimperium and Google Partner to Fight Bad Apps through App Defense Alliance

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zimperium, the global leader in mobile threat defense (MTD), announced today that Google has selected Zimperium to help ensure the safety of the millions of apps in the Google Play Store.

As a member of the App Defense Alliance, Google will provide Zimperium access to mobile apps as they are being queued to publish in the Google Play Store. Through Zimperium’s advanced machine-learning based z9 technology, Zimperium will help identify and stop potentially harmful mobile apps before they ever make it onto Google Play.

“One of our strategic imperatives as a technology company is to relentlessly innovate,” said Jon Paterson, Zimperium’s chief technical officer. “We have continuously evolved our core technology and, as a result, become the benchmark standard for machine learning-based detection of mobile malware ensuring detection of zero day samples. We look forward to collaborating with Google to keep users of Google Play apps protected from attack.”

As the global leader in mobile device and app security, Zimperium is the only mobile security solution delivering on-device, machine learning-based detection of device, network, phishing and malicious app attacks.

“The Android team has always valued its close relationship with the cybersecurity community, and Zimperium has been an important partner in our work to keep the Play Store secure,” said Dave Kleidenmacher, head of Android security and privacy, at Google. “We are creating the App Defense Alliance to strengthen this collaboration and further our efforts to protect users from harmful apps.”

About Zimperium®

Zimperium, the global leader in mobile device and app security, offers real-time, on-device protection against Android and iOS threats. The Zimperium platform leverages our award-winning machine learning-based engine - z9 - to protect mobile data, apps and sessions against device compromises, network attacks, phishing attempts and malicious apps. To date, z9 has detected 100% of zero-day device exploits without requiring an update or suffering from the delays and limitations of cloud-based detection - something no other mobile security provider can claim. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Zimperium is backed by Sierra Ventures, Samsung, Telstra, Warburg Pincus and SoftBank. Learn more at www.zimperium.com or our official blog at https://blog.zimperium.com.

