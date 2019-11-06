Orange County, California Awards SAIC $55 Million IT Services Contract

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The County of Orange, California awarded Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) a contract extension to continue to provide information technology (IT) managed services and solutions to agencies and departments within the county. As part of the contract, SAIC’s services will support the county’s data center, desktop, service desk, and applications.

“This contract extension is a testament to our success in delivering high performance IT managed services to the County of Orange,” said Bob Genter, executive vice president and general manager of the Civilian Markets Customer Group. “We are committed to helping the county continue to reduce costs, improve operational efficiencies, and improve services to residents.”

The firm-fixed-price contract has a base period of performance of 53 months and is valued at approximately $55 million. If exercised, the contract has two one-year options. Work will be primarily performed in Santa Ana, California.

Under the contract, SAIC will deliver services to support the county’s IT and technology environments in the following areas:

Data center

Desktop

Service desk

Applications

Overall IT service management

The County of Orange government consists of 25 departments (and respective divisions) that provide services to its 3 million residents. The county serves as a regional service provider and planning agency whose core businesses include public safety, public health, environmental protection, regional planning, public assistance, social services, and aviation.

