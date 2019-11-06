Targetspot Partners with Cuebiq to Measure Digital Audio Effectiveness

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Targetspot, the world’s leading digital audio solutions platform, today announced its new partnership with Cuebiq, the leading location intelligence and measurement company, to bring new offline attribution capabilities to digital audio.

This partnership will enable U.S. advertisers to accurately measure whether a digital audio campaign was effective in driving traffic to brick-and-mortar locations, as well as to identify and leverage actionable insights into the offline consumer journey, for improved media planning and sales cycle optimization.

An innovator in the offline attribution space, Cuebiq is a trusted partner. Its first-party, high quality data and extensive reach of opted-in daily active users, allows for powerful and scalable attribution capabilities. Furthermore, Cuebiq utilizes a clear opt-in and opt-out framework that is GDPR compliant and CCPA-ready, ensuring that the user privacy is always preserved.

“At Targetspot, we are always seeking new ways to prove the value of digital audio in all its forms. As attribution technologies become smarter and more sophisticated, it became clear to us that Cuebiq was the right partner,” stated Dominick Milano, SVP of Sales and Business Development in North America, Targetspot.

“Partnering with an independent, media-agnostic, location intelligence firm was important to our attribution strategy. Cuebiq’s data provides the insights we need to show our clients the real-world value of our digital audio campaigns," added Michael Orfaly, Client Strategist, Targetspot.

“Thanks to mobile technology, digital audio can now be more accurately measured, akin to other ad mediums like digital, OOH and TV advertising, to help marketers see if, how, and when their digital audio campaign drove consumers to store,” said Antonio Tomarchio, CEO, Cuebiq. “We look forward to working with Targetspot to provide advertisers with a better view of how marketing activations are changing consumer behaviors.”

About Targetspot

Targetspot, a division of Audio Valley, is the world’s leading digital audio platform. The company’s broad and diversified offering allows publishers and advertisers to cast, play and sell their digital audio assets. As a pioneer in audio streaming, ad serving and programmatic advertising, Targetspot connects advertisers with premium publisher inventory across the globe.

Entercom/Radio.com, Townsquare, Audioboom, Deezer, Soundcloud (Europe), Voxnest, Townsquare, Univision, Entravision, SBS, and Prisa are among the large and diverse publishers that utilize Targetspot. Combined, Targetspot connects agencies and advertisers to more than 160 million unique listeners across the globe each month.

For more information visit www.targetspot.com

About Cuebiq

Cuebiq is a leading consumer insights and measurement company, providing brands and marketers a trusted, high quality, and transparent currency for offline visitation data to map and measure the consumer journey. Cuebiq is at the forefront of industry privacy standards, follows a privacy compliant framework in its data collection, and is one of the very first location providers certified by leading privacy association, NAI.

Cuebiq gives brands and marketers access to the largest database of anonymous and accurate location data in the United States. Its AI-driven platform, Clara, offers analytics, audience, and cross-channel and TV attribution capabilities, that empower brands and marketers to make better, more-informed business decisions and marketing strategies. Prioritizing the use of data to make the world a better place, Cuebiq’s Data for Good program encourages top universities and non-profit organizations across the globe to leverage Cuebiq’s location insights to drive innovation in community causes such as: disaster relief, income inequality and urban development.

For more information, please visit: www.cuebiq.com.