Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. Announces Company.com STAC™ Platform Implementation

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) (“Priority” or the “Company”), a leading provider of merchant acquiring, integrated payment software and commercial payment solutions, announced today its successful implementation of the STAC™ (Services & Technology Application Cloud) Platform. This new offering allows Priority to provide a number of bundled and ancillary products and services via Company.com’s innovative Personalized Business Dashboard.

“ Our small business customers have spoken: They want to access software and services that extend beyond payments – and they want them from a trusted source. We’re proud to now have the ability to be that source, both directly and via our ISO/agents channels, for over 190,000 small businesses across the United States. Our partnership with Company.com greatly expands our ability to meet our customers where they work, with best-in-class products that can be configured to meet their unique needs,” said Afshin Yazdian, President of Priority Payment Systems, LLC.

Immediately available products will include local marketing, email, tech support, tax services, and team collaboration solutions, as well as a discounted bundle of these services. All products and services can be accessed and managed via Company.com’s innovative, real-time Personalized Business Dashboard. Using identity access management and deep partner data integrations, the dashboard acts as a window into a business’ overall health and performance, displaying critical business data in real or near-real time. Small business users are able to customize and personalize the dashboard to display the modules they find most important and even add their existing products to their dashboard environment. The STAC platform also enables Priority to offer co-branded custom instances of the platform and dashboard for its agents, registered ISOs and Sub-ISOs, agent banks, and ISV channels bringing high value, increased wallet share, and attrition management tools to Priority’s highly valued distribution channels.

“ We’re excited to bring the STAC™ Platform to our partners at Priority Payment Systems,” stated Bill Wade, founder and CEO of Company.com. “ Their commitment to providing merchants with innovative, customer-driven solutions is well known in the industry and a perfect fit with our own goals of innovating and fostering success in America’s small businesses.”

About Priority Technology Holdings

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of merchant acquiring, integrated payment software and commercial payment solutions. Priority’s enterprise operates from a purpose-built business platform that includes tailored customer service offerings and bespoke technology development, allowing the Company to provide end-to-end solutions for payment and payment-adjacent opportunities. Additional information can be found at www.PRTH.com.

About Company.com LLC

Founded in 2008, Company.com specializes in aggregating and integrating best-in-class software and services for small businesses through its proprietary “STAC,” or “Service & Technology Application Cloud” platform environment. Through both direct acquisition and distribution channel partner relationships, this platform allows over 230,000 small businesses to access and manage multiple products from one integrated dashboard and billing platform. For more information on Company.com, please visit http://partner.company.com or email media@company.com

