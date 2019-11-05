Rocky Mountain Power to Deploy Itron IoT Solution to Modernize Its Electricity Grid

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, signed a contract to deploy its OpenWay® Riva IoT solution and 250,000 OpenWay Riva electricity meters to modernize Rocky Mountain Power’s existing electricity system and improve grid awareness. Itron will deploy its OpenWay® Riva IoT advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) solution in Idaho and will also help integrate the utility’s existing Itron automated meter reading (AMR) solution in Utah into the OpenWay Riva network to prolong the useful life of the utility’s existing asset investments while upgrading to an AMI solution. In addition, the utility will take advantage of Itron’s OpenWay Operations Center software, providing analytics capability between the distributed metering device population and the utility back office systems.

Rocky Mountain Power will utilize OpenWay Riva to modernize its grid, improve service reliability and reduce costs. With the solution, which features distributed intelligence capabilities, the utility will have the ability to realize significant advantages such as outage detection, meter-to-transformer mapping and meter temperature monitoring.

“With our network, Rocky Mountain Power will be equipped to systematically and continuously evaluate the status of grid devices and report insights in real time,” said Mark de Vere White, senior vice president of Commercial and Customer Enablement at Itron. “We are thrilled to help Rocky Mountain Power take the next step in their smart grid migration.”

About Itron

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure services to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron® and OpenWay® are registered trademarks of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

About Rocky Mountain Power

Rocky Mountain Power provides safe and reliable electric service to more than a million customers in Utah, Wyoming and Idaho. The company works to meet customers’ growing electricity needs while protecting and enhancing the environment. Rocky Mountain Power is part of PacifiCorp, one of the lowest-cost electricity providers in the United States. Learn more at www.rockymountainpower.net. Media hotline: 800-775-7950.