TravelCenters of America Opens TA Express in Summit, South Dakota

WESTLAKE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA) has opened a new TA Express in Summit, South Dakota. Formerly Coffee Cup Fuel Stop, the newly-branded TA Express is located on Interstate 29, Exit 207, at 45789 U.S. Highway 12. This is the third Coffee Cup to convert to a TA Express this year through a franchise agreement with Heinz, Inc.

Amenities at TA Express Summit include:

Ten diesel lanes, all including DEF

Six fueling positions with Cenex-branded gasoline

80 truck parking spaces

Three private showers

CAT Scale

Travel store

Pizza Hut Express, Cinnabon, Caribou Coffee and Subway quick-service restaurants

Hot and cold freshly-prepared foods

Gaming room

Laundry room

Transflo scanning

TA Express Summit is the second TA location in South Dakota and grows the company’s total nationwide network of travel centers to 261.

“ The Coffee Cup Fuel Stops are well-suited for the TA Express brand, and we’ve significantly grown our presence in the northern U.S. through the agreement with Heinz, Inc.,” said Barry Richards, president and COO of TA. “ We’re look forward to continuing our growth with the Coffee Cup team and be able to serve even more customers.”

TA and Heinz Inc. signed an agreement in February to convert four Coffee Cup Fuel Stops to TA Express sites in 12 months. The first opened in April in Steele, North Dakota, a second opened in September in Hot Springs, South Dakota and the fourth is planned for early next year in Vermillion, South Dakota.

Heinz, Inc. also plans to build two new TA Express travel centers, in Rapid City and Sioux Falls, South Dakota in coming years.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA) is the nation's largest publicly traded full-service travel center network. Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, its more than 21,000 employees serve customers in over 260 locations in 44 states and Canada, principally under the TA®, Petro Stopping Centers® and TA Express® brands. Offerings include diesel and gasoline fuel, truck maintenance and repair, full-service and quick-service restaurants, car and truck parking and other services and amenities dedicated to providing great experiences for professional drivers and the general motoring public. TravelCenters of America operates nearly 650 full-service and quick-service restaurants and 10 proprietary brands, including Quaker Steak and Lube®, Iron Skillet® and Country Pride®. For more information, visit www.ta-petro.com.

About Heinz, Inc. dba Coffee Cup Travel Plazas

Coffee Cup Fuel Stops were co-founded by Tom Heinz in 1981. The Steele, North Dakota location was the first travel plaza. The brand then expanded to South Dakota and Wyoming. Mr. Heinz has been very active in serving the trucking industry through his roles on the Board of Directors (past chairman) of the National Association of Truck Stop Operators (NATSO), the Board of Directors (current treasurer) for St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund and a member of the David Nelson Petroleum Marketers 300 Study Group.