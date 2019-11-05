SS&C's Black Diamond Wealth Platform® Integrates with StratiFi to Boost Compliance Capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--StratiFi Technologies has announced an integration with SS&C's Black Diamond® Wealth Platform to boost risk analysis and compliance capabilities for RIA firms.

The combination of StratiFi’s institutional-quality technology and Black Diamond’s big-data analytics enables advisors to manage risk on one platform. StratiFi’s award-winning PRISM Rating™ technology uses proprietary algorithms to analyze thousands of securities to quantify a portfolio’s correlation, volatility, tail and concentrated stock risk to calculate a total risk score. Adding Black Diamond’s analytics provides advisors with clear insights for effectively mitigating risk and explaining complex risk exposures.

“In an era of heightened regulatory scrutiny, advisors need financial technology that offers smarter and more reliable tools to identify and manage risk,” said Justin Wayne, Head of Partnerships and Integrations for Black Diamond Wealth Platform at SS&C. “Our mutual clients can effortlessly quantify risk for a differentiated client experience and effective oversight.”

“StratiFi's PRISM Rating and Black Diamond integration simplifies regulatory compliance for monitoring and archiving advisor activities. The integration provides a tool to show auditors a firm’s enhanced, proactive supervision measures,” said Akhil Lodha, Co-Founder and CEO, StratiFi Technologies.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

About StratiFi Technologies

StratiFi Technologies is democratizing risk management to help financial advisors and their clients make better financial decisions. Its award-winning PRISM Rating™ technology enables investment advisors, family offices and investors to define and manage risks that are often hidden, or not well understood, within their client’s portfolios. By identifying, defining, and managing risks, StratiFi helps financial advisors help their clients, and also protect and grow their practices. By educating clients about the realities of markets, advisors can deepen relationships, and better help investors confront the challenges of modern markets and the demands of modern life.

StratiFi, based in San Francisco and New York, is the recipient of the WealthManagement.com 2019 Industry Award for the top Compliance Technology for Financial Advisors. The company is backed by key investors who are focused on financial technology, including Cboe Global Markets, Wolverine Holdings, and leading venture capital firms, including Anthemis Group, Khosla Ventures, and Y Combinator.

To learn how StratiFi can help you become a better investor, please visit https://www.stratifi.com