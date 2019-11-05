Tradition Energy Awarded Energy Procurement Services Agreement With Premier

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tradition Energy has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for Energy Procurement Services with Premier (www.premierinc.com). Effective November 1, 2019, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for full-service Energy Risk Management and Procurement Solutions.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,000 U.S. hospitals and 175,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and advisory and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

The new Premier Energy Procurement Services agreement is designed to help healthcare organizations maximize savings on energy expenditures and improve procurement efficiency. Tradition Energy best-in-class contract services include but are not limited to:

Electricity Procurement

Natural Gas Procurement

Renewable Energy Procurement

Group Purchasing

Energy Data Management

Energy Bill Processing and Payment

Energy Risk Management

Energy Market Research and Intelligence Reporting

Energy Bill Auditing and Tariff Rate Analysis

Energy Efficiency Services

“We are thrilled about this new contract and value it brings to Premier members and our existing clients,” said Alan Kurzer, CEO, Tradition Energy. “We look forward to leveraging our extensive healthcare industry experience to help Premier members reduce and control their energy expenditures across all supply-side and sustainability opportunities, including renewables.”

Training activities are currently being implemented to educate Premier members on Tradition’s full-service offerings, unique capabilities and sustainability solutions.

About Tradition Energy

Tradition Energy is the nation’s largest and most experienced independent energy risk management and procurement advisor, serving more than 1300 governmental and commercial and industrial clients ranging from local municipalities to medium-sized businesses to Fortune 500 global companies. Tradition Energy is part of the Tradition Group, a leading global institutional broker of financial and commodity products. Tradition employs over 2,400 people in 28 countries around the world and is publicly listed on the Swiss stock exchange (CFT). www.TraditionEnergy.com