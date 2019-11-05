OptraHEALTH and InformedDNA Partner to Expand Access to Genetics Experts

SAN JOSE, Calif. & ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OptraHEALTH®, creators of GeneFAX™, the conversational AI platform trained on genetics, and InformedDNA®, the nation's largest independent provider of genetics experts, today announced that they will partner to offer access to InformedDNA’s board-certified genetic counselors through GeneFAX’s AI-enabled CounselorConnect platform.

GeneFAX Enterprise is a cloud service that empowers organizations to build and deploy AI-powered virtual assistants and chatbots that can be used to enhance their processes, patient engagements and reduce costs. InformedDNA was the first telegenetic service provider in the U.S. and now employs the nation’s largest, most experienced, full-time staff of genetic counselors.

GeneFAX CounselorConnect™ allows patients to schedule a genetic counseling appointment with a board-certified genetic counselor at their convenience. Patients may discuss about their families’ or their own genetic health and ask questions related to pre-test and post-test genetic testing, prenatal testing or any cancer-related genetic testing. GeneFAX’s CounselorConnect will enable GeneFAX users to access InformedDNA’s board-certified genetic counselors to connect remotely and obtain accurate answers to their questions and reach out to them for further steps on top of its AI powered e-counseling.

“We are committed towards providing accurate genetic information to the patients through GeneFAX and this partnership with InformedDNA will definitely help us in keeping our commitment. I strongly believe that the combination of GeneFAX’s AI technology and expert genetic counseling services of InformedDNA will extend the reach of genetic testing and engage users meaningfully,” said Dr. Gauri Naik, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, OptraHEALTH. She further added, “It will also empower users to get more out of genetic testing in order to take control of their health.”

“Since its creation, InformedDNA’s upmost mission has been to broaden access to genetic expertise and information. Partnering with OptraHEALTH opens yet another avenue to help patients, providers, labs and payers better understand the genetic landscape, including testing and treatment considerations,” said Amber Trivedi, M.S., CGC, Chief Innovation Officer for InformedDNA. “Now, these audiences will have even more resources at their fingertips to help navigate the complexities related to genetic testing.”

About OptraHEALTH®:

OptraHEALTH® is focused on improving outcomes for consumers and leading Life Sciences and Healthcare organizations by utilizing our next generation Artificial Intelligence Platform. OptraHEALTH’s flagship product GeneFAX™ is an AI powered Knowledge Platform for Genetic Health. The GeneFAX platform includes a Digital Genetic Assistant trained on genetics knowledge to aid genetics labs/providers/payers in consenting, triaging, pre-test counseling and post-test counseling processes. Follow us on LinkedIn & Twitter.

About InformedDNA®:

InformedDNA is the authority on the appropriate use of genetic testing. It leverages the expertise of the largest, full-time staff of lab-independent, board-certified genetics specialists in the U.S. to help ensure health plans, hospitals, employers, clinicians and patients all have access to the highest quality genetic services. Key offerings include clinical genetic counseling, genetic testing utilization management, genetic testing payment integrity, and gene therapy clinical trial support. Social channels: LinkedIn, Twitter.