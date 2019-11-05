Western Digital Collaborates With lowRISC and Google to Increase Security Transparency in Data-Centric Platforms

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) today announced that it has teamed up with lowRISC, Google and a coalition of partners in support of OpenTitan, the first open-source project building transparent, high-quality reference design and integration guidelines for silicon root of trust (RoT) chips that can be used in data storage, compute, and other hardware platforms. Leveraging the company’s expertise in data infrastructure and open-source technologies, Western Digital is working with ecosystem partners to optimize the OpenTitan framework to meet the diverse security demands of data-centric storage use cases from the core to the edge, including machine-learning applications, smartphones and connected Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

The OpenTitan project was established with the belief that the ability to understand, inspect and verify a device from the chip to the application is critical in data security. As it’s open, adopters of the new OpenTitan framework can now review, audit and contribute to OpenTitan’s register-transfer level (RTL) reference design, firmware and integration guidelines. This transparency will help to create more secure RoT solutions and enable continued innovation.

“As the volume and value of data continues to grow exponentially, so does the need to keep that data safe and secure,” said Dr. Richard New, vice president of research and development at Western Digital. “OpenTitan leverages the power and transparency of the open-source development model to enable root of trust chips that can be fully inspected and verified, thereby providing strong security against malware, physical hardware modifications and other threats. Our work with the OpenTitan project, and ongoing collaboration with the open-source community and security ecosystem, furthers our commitment to accelerating the development of more secure data infrastructure as we move into the zettabyte era.”

As part of the company’s ongoing participation in the OpenTitan project, Western Digital is collaborating with lowRISC, Google and others to develop the OpenTitan RoT, including contributing to its initial overall design, hardware block implementation and firmware. Western Digital’s support of the project further extends the company’s leadership in advancing open-source innovation, including significant investments in the open-source software and hardware ecosystem, broad participation in open industry standard security groups, and leadership in open-source organizations.

OpenTitan Helps to Make RoT Chips More Transparent, Trustworthy and Secure

A RoT is a function or element in a computing module that is always trusted by the computer's operating system. It serves as the foundational trusted element in a linked chain, in which each element is secured by a prior trusted element. In this way, a RoT can ensure the overall security for multiple constituent elements in a larger complex system. Key benefits of the OpenTitan RoT include:

Transparency: Adopters can inspect and contribute to OpenTitan’s design, firmware, and documentation, helping to build more transparent, trustworthy hardware RoT chips that benefit everyone.

“Customers are asked to put faith in proprietary hardware RoT chips for their mission-critical systems without the ability to fully understand, inspect and, therefore, trust them,” said Dominic Rizzo, OpenTitan Lead, Google Cloud. “By creating OpenTitan with technology leaders like Western Digital and the broader hardware and academic community, we can leverage the experience and security principles used to create Google’s own Titan chips to make hardware RoT designs more transparent, inspectable, and accessible to the rest of the industry. Security should never be built on opacity.”

OpenTitan is managed by lowRISC, an independent not-for-profit engineering organization that uses collaborative engineering to develop and maintain open-source silicon designs and tools.

“At lowRISC, our mission is to establish a vibrant ecosystem around open silicon designs and to help lower the barrier to producing custom chips,” said Gavin Ferris, lowRISC CIC board member. “The collaboration between lowRISC, Google, Western Digital and the OpenTitan ecosystem of like-minded organizations focused on the goal of improving transparency around chips helps increase trust in the overall security of the infrastructure on which software runs. With OpenTitan, enterprise organizations and consumers alike will benefit from services built on a more secure infrastructure that is anchored in transparently implemented OpenTitan chips.”

