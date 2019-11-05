Zenimal Cultivates Mindfulness With PR & Marketing Gurus at Bob Gold & Associates

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zenimal, a brand new company dedicated to helping children and adults cultivate mindfulness to improve overall mental and physical health, has selected Bob Gold & Associates, a nationally recognized boutique public relations and marketing agency, as its agency of record to launch and promote its new portable, screen-free meditation device, Zenimal™.

“Our mission is to give people a simple but effective tool to improve their everyday lives: from reducing stress and anxiety, to improving sleep, emotional awareness, focus and empathy, all at the touch of a button. With their proven track record and unparalleled acumen, no one is better equipped to help launch and grow our brand than Bob Gold & Associates,” said Anna Peterson Macsalka, Founder of Zenimal.

Zenimal is an innovative and easy-to-use meditation device helping children, teenagers and adults to practice mindfulness, and makes meditation a virtually effortless concept for all ages to understand, adopt and appreciate. By developing a coping strategy for stress, anxiety and adversity, Zenimal helps users greatly improve their present and future emotional and physical capabilities. The new device helps create self-awareness, apply mindfulness skills to everyday life, and can be carried and used anywhere thanks to its compact, lightweight design.

Stress has reached an all-time high in America, with the U.S. ranking among the most stressed populations in the world, according to a rent study from Gallup. At the same time, anxiety disorders have become the most common mental illness in the U.S., affecting more than 31.9% of children and 31.1% of U.S. adults (18 years and older) each year.

“There’s a lot of buzz about mindfulness in today’s always connected, screen-driven culture. But mindfulness can be learned to improve a person’s health and well-being,” said Bob Gold, President and CEO of Bob Gold & Associates. “With children and adults being tugged in countless directions, the practice of mindfulness brings people to the present moment without thinking, analyzing or being judged. It’s just what we all need.”

Zenimal’s flagship product, Zenimal Kidz, offers nine guided meditations: stillness, breath, creativity, relaxation, feelings, sleep, empathy, gratitude, and warmth as well as an unguided music track and offers audio through the built-in speaker or earphone jack. Zenimal Kidz is available for pre-order online for only $49.95.

For more about Bob Gold & Associates, visit www.bobgoldpr.com.

For more about Zenimal, visit www.zenimals.com.