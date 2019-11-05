Lucira Health and BARDA Execute Contract Option for $11.5 Million to Bring OTC Flu Test to Market

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lucira Health, Inc., a developer of instrument-free, molecular infectious disease testing products, executed the second phase of its contract with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), under the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Preparedness and Response (ASPR) at the US. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The execution of the second phase of the contract provides an incremental $11.5 million to complete the clinical validation of an at-home influenza (flu) diagnostic test and to develop a telemedicine workflow that directly connects consumers with treatment options.

“BARDA has been an incredible partner throughout the last year and we are excited to continue our working relationship through the second phase of our contract. This second tranche of funding will ensure that we complete our clinical studies and put our product in the hands of consumers,” said President and CEO Erik Engelson. “The trust and support of BARDA motivates our team to push further and to enable influenza management in the home.”

Previous developments in collaboration with BARDA have included the development and clinical validation of a clinical-use diagnostic kit for CLIA-waived settings. With this new phase of funding, the company’s development and clinical efforts will be focused on expanding the product to an over-the-counter consumer-use format. In parallel, Lucira will also complete development of a companion mobile app and telemedicine infrastructure, enabling consumers to manage their follow-up care after the use of the flu test at home.

The Lucira Health Influenza test is targeted to provide physicians and consumers an accurate diagnosis within 20 minutes. Beginning with a nasal swab, the battery powered test analyzes the sample and provides a text read-out of results.

This project has been funded in whole or in part with Federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services; Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, under Contract No. HHSO100201800017C.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc. develops disposable Point-of-Care molecular tests for rapid and accurate diagnosis of infectious disease. By eliminating centralized instrument-based testing, Lucira Health’s products will empower physicians to be nimbler and more informed with on-the-spot diagnostic information. The platform will also empower consumers to be active participants in their healthcare management through at-home diagnosis and telemedicine workflows to provide follow up treatment. Visit www.lucirahealth.com for more information.