DataVisor and Experian Team Up to Help Businesses Reduce Digital Fraud Exposure

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DataVisor, the leading fraud detection company with solutions powered by transformational AI technology, announced today it has teamed up with Experian to integrate its unsupervised machine learning powered transactional risk assessment capabilities into Experian’s CrossCore™ platform. The addition of these capabilities and output signal into Experian’s fraud and identity platform will help businesses more easily detect correlated patterns and hidden connections between accounts that could be indicative of fraudulent behavior.

Experian’s CrossCore orchestration and decisioning platform incorporates outputs from a rich suite of Experian and third-party services to drive a final fraud decision. The platform is powered by Experian’s native machine learning capabilities enabling optimal fraud detection and operational efficiency. As part of the collaboration, DataVisor’s dCube solution will be integrated within CrossCore. dCube is built on a proprietary machine learning engine that can detect fraud early-on, without the need of training data or labels. Additionally, users have the ability to build and experiment with their old models and data inputs.

DataVisor CEO and Co-Founder Yinglian Xie sees the collaboration as a natural fit and is excited to serve Experian’s clients. “We share a common mission to make digital transactions safe, secure, and seamless, and we are committed to providing the most advanced, future-facing solutions possible to their clients,” says Xie. “We’re also aligned in the belief that machine learning is one of the keys to delivering frictionless customer experiences through advanced fraud prevention strategies, and we know that when it comes to the complexities and sophistication of modern, digital fraud, if you are just keeping up, you are already behind.”

Experian and DataVisor together embrace a proactive, multi-layered approach to fraud prevention, and share the conviction that real-time, early detection—powered by advanced machine learning—is a means to address new and unknown fraud types. Legacy rules-based systems are outmoded, and reliance on historical labels and time-consuming re-training cycles makes it impossible to stay ahead of fast-evolving modern fraud patterns.

“We are committed to providing businesses with resources to more easily detect fraud behavior and protect people’s identities – and advanced technology, such as machine learning is pivotal to that process,” said Steve Pulley, Experian’s Executive Vice President of Global Identity & Fraud Solutions. “The addition of DataVisor’s unique capabilities as a complimentary backing service to CrossCore brings another layer of transaction risk analytics and insight into our already robust set of fraud and identity capabilities and will better position businesses to address their growing fraud challenge.”

Experian, which offers fraud and identity services in more than 44 countries, developed CrossCore to address the widespread market need for a faster, easier way to get more out of their existing systems and add new tools to improve their customers’ experience while minimizing fraud risk. The CrossCore platform enables organizations to manage services through a common access point that supports a layered approach to managing risks across providers.

Since its founding, DataVisor has pioneered the use of ML for fraud prevention, and today protects more than 4.2B accounts worldwide with its unique combination of advanced ML algorithms, unrivaled domain expertise, vast global intelligence, and holistic data analysis capabilities.

The DataVisor approach combines cutting-edge AI and machine learning technologies to correlate fraudulent and suspicious patterns across billions of accounts in real time. Patented and proprietary machine learning algorithms work without labeled input data to automatically detect new and previously unidentified fraud and abuse patterns.

For more information on DataVisor’s approach, click here, or click here to explore additional DataVisor client success stories.

About DataVisor

DataVisor is the leading fraud detection platform powered by transformational AI technology. Using proprietary unsupervised machine learning algorithms, DataVisor restores trust online by enabling organizations to proactively detect and act on fast-evolving fraud patterns, and prevent future attacks before they happen. Combining advanced analytics and an intelligence network of more than 4.2B global user accounts, DataVisor protects against financial and reputational damage across a variety of industries, including financial services, marketplaces, e-commerce, and social platforms.