Zenni Launches First Collaboration with Renowned Designer Cynthia Rowley, Debuts Fashion-Forward Holiday Eyewear Collection

NOVATO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zenni, the online eyewear industry leader, today launched the Cynthia Rowley Holiday Capsule Collection – its first-ever fashion and accessories collaboration with world-renowned designer Cynthia Rowley.

The limited-edition collection, available online at Zenni.com/cynthia-rowley-glasses, is the first joint offering from the company and Cynthia Rowley, who is known for her philosophy that fashion should be an adventure. The Cynthia Rowley Holiday Capsule Collection includes four fashionable frames, available in a variety of lens styles including non-prescription Blokz blue blockers and sunglasses in various tints, as well as three eyewear accessories.

“The Zenni customer expects stylish eyewear options with great affordability to build out their eyewear wardrobe,” said Bai Gan, Zenni Chief Product Officer. “This fashion-forward partnership with Cynthia Rowley helps us continue to deliver on our promise, merging a beloved designer’s personal tastes with our everyday value. Shoppers can buy all four styles in this first collaboration with Cynthia Rowley for less than the average priced pair of prescription glasses at traditional retail.”

With bold colors and sophisticated silhouettes, the new Zenni eyewear designed by Cynthia Rowley builds on Zenni’s impressive repertoire of 3,000 styles at Zenni.com that have an average price point of just over $40. The Cynthia Rowley Holiday Capsule Collection frames are available for $35.95. Each pair of signature frames from the capsule includes a special collection case and cloth that embodies Cynthia Rowley’s signature pretty-meets-sporty aesthetic.

Customers can shop the new collection by using Zenni’s 3D Virtual Try-On feature, which gives online shoppers a true to life preview of the glasses on their face using a quick facial analysis tool. The Cynthia Rowley Holiday Capsule Collection is the first joint offering from Zenni and Cynthia Rowley, with additional styles to come in Spring 2020. The new partnership furthers Zenni’s efforts to provide its customers stylish and high-quality eyewear at an affordable price, and comes on the heels of a new national campaign launch with actor, writer, producer Rashida Jones, which includes curated “Rashida’s Picks” available for purchase at Zenni.com/Rashida.

About Zenni

Zenni Optical pioneered the online eyewear industry in 2003 with a mission to make prescription eyewear affordable and accessible to everyone. Based in Marin County, Calif., Zenni offers men, women, and children the freedom to express their personal style and individuality through high-quality prescription and protective eyewear curated with a sense for fashion and incredible selection. With over 27 million frames sold worldwide, a pair of Zennis is owned in every country across the globe. Zenni is proud to be the Official Eyewear Partner of the Chicago Bulls and San Francisco 49ers. For more information, visit www.zenni.com or connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Pinterest.

About Cynthia Rowley

Cynthia Rowley is a leading global lifestyle brand built on the philosophy that fashion should be an adventure.

The brand’s signature pretty-meets-sporty assortment features ready-to-wear, surf and swim, fitness, accessories, and home decor as well as exclusive collaborations with like-minded brands. Deemed the pioneer of “surf-leisure” by Vogue, the brand’s signature wetsuits and neoprene swimwear are produced using recycled materials and green technology for a gentler and more sustainable environmental impact.

Based in New York City, but always reaching new places with it’s nomadic pop-up retail concept, the collection is sold in Cynthia Rowley boutiques nationwide and online at www.cynthiarowley.com, as well as select specialty retailers, affiliates, and global partners.

For more information or to follow Cynthia Rowley, visit:

www.cynthiarowley.com

@cynthiarowley #cynthiarowley