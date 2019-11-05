FileCloud Announces Integration with Microsoft Azure Blob Storage

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FileCloud, a cloud-agnostic enterprise file sync and sharing platform, today announced an integration with Microsoft Azure Blob Storage, a scalable object storage service for unstructured data. The new integration will allow users to leverage FileCloud to access, store, retrieve, search, manage and govern organizational data across Azure, on-premise file servers and other cloud file storage systems. FileCloud also integrates with Active directory, Azure AD for user authentication and Office 365 for document authoring.

“This integration is an important milestone for our journey, because it enables enterprises to align unstructured data with new privacy regulations,” said Madhan Kanagavel, CEO at FileCloud. “Data is at the heart of every enterprise. With unstructured data growing at unprecedented rates, we are committed to helping organizations capture, analyze and collaborate to drive effective decision making.”

FileCloud is the first system that allows organizations to create a custom scalable enterprise file services platform that integrates with Azure infrastructure and supports two storage modes - managed storage and storage gateway. Managed storage allows users to leverage FileCloud to use Azure Blob Storage to store and manage files, enabling businesses to create a custom file hosting system for their organization. Storage Gateway allows FileCloud to act as a gateway for files stored in Azure Blob storage, making files accessible to end users across devices.

Key benefits and features:

Seamless user interface with access permissions for existing files stored in Azure

Enables the creation of hybrid cloud setup on Azure that facilitates backup and sync with an organizations on-premise system for disaster recovery and redundancy purposes

Allows organizations to effectively store and manage data within their region for data sovereignty purposes and low latency access

Capability to create a central file server for organizations on Azure without weekly upload quotas or total storage and scalability limits

Offers data governance and sovereignty, smart data leak prevention and content classification to organize and secure enterprise files

FileCloud is available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Microsoft Azure. FileCloud’s apps for iOS, Android and Windows provides mobile access to remote enterprise files stored on Azure, ensuring users can share files, edit documents and automatically backup data.

To learn more about the integration, please visit: https://www.getfilecloud.com/filecloud_azure/.

About FileCloud

FileCloud is a unified, secure enterprise file service platform that organizes enterprise data, enhances collaboration and productivity, while providing ironclad data protection. FileCloud is developed by CodeLathe Inc., based in Austin, Texas. FileCloud offers powerful file sharing, sync, and mobile access capabilities on public, private and hybrid clouds. The company offers two products — Tonido for consumers, and FileCloud for businesses — that are used by millions of customers around the world, ranging from individuals to Global 2000 enterprises, educational institutions, government organizations, and managed service providers. For more information, visit www.getfilecloud.com.