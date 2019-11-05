EMC Insurance Adopts Full Suite of CLARA analytics AI-Based Products

DES MOINES, Iowa & SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EMC Insurance Companies (EMC) today announced that it has selected CLARA analytics (“CLARA”), the leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology in the commercial insurance industry, to help advance its digital initiatives. EMC will integrate the full suite of all three CLARA products, CLARA providers, CLARA claims, and CLARA litigation.

“At EMC, we welcome innovative solutions that help position our company for the future,” said Lisa Simonetta, chief claims officer at EMC Insurance Companies. “By leveraging CLARA’s suite of artificial intelligence-based products, EMC can continue to deliver upon our promise to provide exceptional service to the people and businesses we serve.”

The decision to adopt CLARA’s entire product suite underscores EMC’s commitment to use digital systems to transform and elevate how it does business. Every CLARA product is designed to improve claims outcomes in commercial insurance with easy-to-use, AI-based technology. CLARA’s comprehensive product suite helps teams reduce loss costs incurred in claims handling by keeping claims on track throughout their life cycle. Its advanced machine learning algorithms make claims operations simple and efficient for adjusters while effectively addressing the needs of claimants and organizations in record time.

“EMC is an outstanding company to partner with, one of the top 50 property/casualty insurance organizations in the country, and is transforming their business through innovative digital strategies,” said Gary Hagmueller, CEO of CLARA analytics. “We know firsthand the tremendous impact AI can have on claims operations, and we are delighted to bring these capabilities to EMC. By embracing the full line of CLARA products, EMC can expect to see multiples of cost reduction as well as a new level of efficiency that will enable the organization to deliver even better service.”

About EMC Insurance Companies

EMC Insurance Companies is among the top 50 property/casualty insurance organizations in the country based on net written premium, with more than 2,400 employees. Employers Mutual Casualty Company (EMCC) was organized in 1911 to write workers’ compensation protection in Iowa. Today, operating under the trade name EMC Insurance Companies, the company provides property and casualty insurance products and services throughout the United States and writes reinsurance contracts worldwide. EMCC is licensed in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, visit emcins.com.

About CLARA analytics

CLARA analytics improves claims outcomes in commercial insurance with easy-to-use artificial intelligence (AI)-based products. CLARA’s suite helps claims teams reduce various sources of loss costs in claims handling by keeping claims on track throughout their life cycle. The suite uses the latest in AI and machine learning (ML) technology and can integrate easily into any workflow or infrastructure to rapidly start showing value. CLARA’s customers include companies from the top 25 insurance carriers to small, self-insured organizations. CLARA analytics was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Silicon Valley in California. For more information, visit www.claraanalytics.com, and follow CLARA analytics on LinkedIn and Twitter.

CLARA claims, CLARA litigation and CLARA providers are trademarks of CLARA analytics. All other brand names and solution names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

