Takeda and MD Anderson Announce Collaboration to Accelerate the Development of Clinical-Stage, Off-The-Shelf CAR NK-Cell Therapy Platform

HOUSTON & OSAKA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) (“Takeda”) today announced an exclusive license agreement and research agreement to develop cord blood-derived chimeric antigen receptor-directed natural killer (CAR NK)-cell therapies, ‘armored’ with IL-15, for the treatment of B-cell malignancies and other cancers.

Under the agreement, Takeda will receive access to MD Anderson’s CAR NK platform and the exclusive rights to develop and commercialize up to four programs, including a CD19-targeted CAR NK-cell therapy and a B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-targeted CAR NK-cell therapy. Takeda and MD Anderson will also conduct a research collaboration to further develop these CAR NK programs.

“Our vision is to improve upon existing treatments by developing armored CAR NKs that could be administered off-the-shelf in an outpatient setting—enabling more patients to be treated effectively, quickly and with minimal toxicities,” said Katy Rezvani, M.D., Ph.D., professor of Stem Cell Transplantation and Cellular Therapy at MD Anderson. “With their expertise in hematologic malignancies and commitment to developing next-generation cell therapies, Takeda is the ideal collaborator to help our team advance CAR NK-cell therapies to patients in need of treatments.”

A Novel Approach to Delivering Off-the-Shelf CARs in an Outpatient Setting

MD Anderson’s allogeneic CAR NK platform isolates NK cells from umbilical cord blood and engineers them to express CARs against specified cancer targets. CAR NK cells are modified with a retroviral vector to deliver genes and enhance their effectiveness to attack specific tumors. A CD19 CAR increases the cells’ specificity for B-cell malignancies while the immunocytokine IL-15 enhances the proliferation and survival of the CAR NK cells in the body.

In contrast to current CAR T-cell therapies that utilize a patient’s own genetically modified T-cells and require a multi-week manufacturing process, CAR NK cells are intended to be manufactured from a non-related donor source and stored for off-the-shelf use, allowing treatment to be delivered more rapidly.

It is anticipated that the CD19 CAR NK-cell therapy could be administered in an outpatient setting. In an ongoing phase 1/2a clinical study treating patients with relapsed and refractory B-cell malignances, the CD19 CAR NK-cell therapy has not been associated with the severe cytokine release syndrome (CRS) or neurotoxicity observed with existing CAR-T therapies.

The development of MD Anderson’s CAR NK platform is led by Dr. Rezvani and is further supported by the adoptive cell therapy platform, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Moon Shot® and B-Cell Lymphoma Moon Shot®, all part of the institution’s Moon Shots Program®, a collaborative effort to rapidly develop scientific discoveries into meaningful clinical advances that save patients’ lives.

Takeda: Accelerating the Development of Multiple Next-Generation CAR Platforms

“MD Anderson’s CAR NK platform represents the curative potential of cell therapies, which is why we are establishing the CD19 CAR NK as our lead cell therapy candidate in oncology,” said Andy Plump, M.D., Ph.D., President of Research and Development at Takeda. “We need to work swiftly and with purpose, and as such, we intend to initiate a pivotal study of the CD19 CAR NK in 2021.”

In addition to CAR NK-cell therapies, Takeda and its partners are investigating multiple approaches to improving the safety, efficacy and accessibility of first-generation CAR T-cell therapies including gamma delta CAR Ts, induced pluripotent stem cell-derived CAR Ts, CAR Ts targeting solid tumors, and other next-generation approaches. Takeda plans to advance five oncology cell therapies to the clinic by the end of FY20.1 These platforms are being developed both with partners and by applying the expertise of Takeda’s translational cell therapy engine which provides bioengineering, chemistry, manufacturing and control (CMC), clinical and translational capabilities in a single footprint to overcome many of the manufacturing challenges experienced in cell therapy development.

Takeda is responsible for the development, manufacturing and commercialization of CAR NK products resulting under the agreement. MD Anderson will receive an upfront payment and is eligible to receive development and commercial milestones for each target as well as tiered royalties on net sales of any such CAR NK product.

MD Anderson and Takeda will continue research for the additional targets and CAR NK platform under the direction of a joint research committee. MD Anderson will implement an Institutional Conflict of Interest Management and Monitoring Plan for this research.

About MD Anderson

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston ranks as one of the world's most respected centers focused on cancer patient care, research, education and prevention. The institution’s sole mission is to end cancer for patients and their families around the world. MD Anderson is one of only 50 comprehensive cancer centers designated by the National Cancer Institute (NCI). MD Anderson is ranked No.1 for cancer care in U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Hospitals” survey. It has ranked as one of the nation’s top two hospitals for cancer care since the survey began in 1990, and has ranked first 15 times in the last 18 years. MD Anderson receives a cancer center support grant from the NCI of the National Institutes of Health (P30 CA016672).

About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) is a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan, committed to bringing Better Health and a Brighter Future to patients by translating science into highly-innovative medicines. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Gastroenterology (GI), Rare Diseases and Neuroscience. We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people's lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health care in approximately 80 countries and regions. For more information, visit https://www.takeda.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any materials distributed in connection with this press release may contain forward-looking statements, beliefs or opinions regarding Takeda’s future business, future position and results of operations, including estimates, forecasts, targets and plans for Takeda. In particular, this press release contains forecasts and management estimates related to the financial and operational performance of Takeda, including statements regarding forecasts for Revenue, Operating profit, Adjusted EBITDA, Profit before income taxes, Net profit attributable to owners of Takeda, Basic earnings per share, Amortization and impairment and other income/expense, Underlying Revenue, Underlying Core Earnings margin, Underlying Core EPS and Net Debt. Without limitation, forward looking statements often include the words such as “targets”, “plans”, “believes”, “hopes”, “continues”, “expects”, “aims”, “intends”, “will”, “may”, “should”, “would”, “could” “anticipates”, “estimates”, “projects” or words or terms of similar substance or the negative thereof. Any forward-looking statements in this document are based on the current assumptions and beliefs of Takeda in light of the information currently available to it. Such forward-looking statements do not represent any guarantee by Takeda or its management of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including but not limited to: the economic circumstances surrounding Takeda’s business, including general economic conditions in Japan, the United States and worldwide; competitive pressures and developments; applicable laws and regulations; the success of or failure of product development programs; decisions of regulatory authorities and the timing thereof; changes in exchange rates; claims or concerns regarding the safety or efficacy of marketed products or products candidates; and post-merger integration with acquired companies, any of which may cause Takeda’s actual results, performance, achievements or financial position to be materially different from any future results, performance, achievements or financial position expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For more information on these and other factors which may affect Takeda’s results, performance, achievements, or financial position, see “Item 3. Key Information—D. Risk Factors” in Takeda’s Registration Statement on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, available on Takeda’s website at: https://www.takeda.com/investors/reports/sec-filings/ or at www.sec.gov. Neither Takeda nor its management gives any assurances that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements will turn out to be correct, and actual results, performance or achievements could materially differ from expectations. Persons receiving this press release should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Takeda undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or any other forward-looking statements it may make. Past performance is not an indicator of future results and the results of Takeda in this press release may not be indicative of, and are not an estimate, forecast or projection of Takeda’s future results.

1 Takeda’s 2020 fiscal year begins April 1, 2020 and ends March 31, 2021.