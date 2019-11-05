W2O Acquires ISO.health to Broaden International Reach of its Scientific & Medical Marketing Communications Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--W2O, the leading independent provider of analytics-driven, digital-first marketing communications to the healthcare sector, today announced the acquisition of ISO.health, continuing its global expansion in scientific and medical marketing communications. ISO. comprises a talented team of industry experts who are adept at developing and delivering impactful omni-channel medical and scientific educational programs for pharmaceutical, biotech and life sciences companies and organizations.

“With healthcare brands having a predominantly international audience, the importance of leading with science is essential as it represents the backbone of a brand’s global narrative. ISO. is exceptionally capable at translating often highly complex data into insightful, effective language with relevant media and that reaches and resonates with multiple stakeholders across geographies,” said Jim Weiss, W2O founder and CEO. “This symbiotic partnership will enable us to provide more far-reaching support for our clients.”

ISO. brings a robust European-based scientific and medical communications arm to W2O, along with a well-established and synergistic client base. With extensive experience in working with healthcare companies across all major therapeutic areas and stages of development, ISO.’s core capabilities include strategic and operational planning, stakeholder mapping, opinion leader development, advisory board management, scientific narration, event conceptualization and management, disease awareness programming, data release planning and digital integration. The combination of ISO. and W2O will create a leader in scientific marketing communications on an increasing international scale, offering significant market growth opportunities in both Europe and the United States.

Last month, W2O acquired Philadelphia-based scientific and medical communications agency Arcus Medica (now W2O arcus) to bolster its growing high-science marketing communications discipline. The addition of ISO. to the W2O roster further cements W2O’s focus on placing science at the epicenter of its expansive marketing communications platform, ensuring the organization delivers the best integrated solutions that empower its clients throughout every stage of their lifecycle.

“Together we are building a global leader in analytics-driven medical and scientific marketing communications,” added Weiss.

ISO. will operate as W2O iso in W2O’s global brand architecture, with co-founders Suzanne Jacobs, Oli Burnham and Isabel Gibson serving in leadership roles within this business unit. The team will work together with additional multidisciplinary teams across the organization, harnessing science, strategy and innovation to deliver powerful results for clients.

“Since our company’s inception, our primary focus has centered on looking through the lens of healthcare professionals, patients and advocacy groups to develop holistic medical communications campaigns, rooted in science, that drive real value to our clients. W2O thrives on an analogous approach - giving brands a distinctive advantage by marketing science to deliver the most impactful stories,” said Jacobs, Partner, W2O iso. “We are thrilled to join this forward-thinking organization to create a next-level, geographically diverse offering that surpasses all expectations.”

ISO. and W2O are privately held companies, and the financial terms of the acquisitions are not being disclosed. Wright Vigar acted as exclusive financial advisor to ISO. in the transaction.

About ISO.health

Founded by Suzanne Jacobs, Oli Burnham and Isabel Gibson in 2016, ISO.health is a London-based medical communications agency with the belief that science makes the difference. It’s where cures come from and where value is created. It’s where we start. It’s what we love.

About W2O

Founded by Jim Weiss in 2001, W2O is the leading independent provider of analytics-driven, digital-first marketing and communications to the healthcare sector. W2O applies proprietary analytics models, methodologies and approaches in a digital world to design precise communications and marketing strategies to deliver sustained business results. W2O maintains 15 offices across the United States and in Europe.

For more information, please visit www.w2ogroup.com.

Follow W2O on Twitter

Follow W2O on LinkedIn

Follow W2O on Facebook