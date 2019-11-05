ExtraHop Joins the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association to Defend Against Cybersecurity Threats

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ExtraHop, the leader in cloud-native network detection and response, today announced it has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), which brings together an elite group of security-related companies partnering with Microsoft to defend against threats facing hybrid enterprises today. ExtraHop also today announced a new integration between the ExtraHop Reveal(x) platform and Microsoft Azure Sentinel enabling faster threat investigation and remediation.

ExtraHop Reveal(x) is the first cloud-native network detection and response vendor to offer in-depth integration with Azure Sentinel. Through this integration, high-fidelity alerts from Reveal(x) can be used to automate responses based on an organization’s unique security policies. The integration also allows for the creation of customizable Jupyter Notebooks that security and development operations teams can use for threat hunting and investigation. Additionally, customers can now access Reveal(x) dashboards within Azure Sentinel for unified access to real-time threat analysis.

“Cloud has forced a reckoning in enterprise security, driving the shift from perimeter-based ‘prevent and protect’ strategies to ones that increasingly center around visibility, detection, and response,” said Raja Mukerji, Chief Customer Officer and Co-founder at ExtraHop. "Through the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association and by integrating with solutions like Reveal(x), Microsoft is enabling the next frontier of cybersecurity.”

Sarah Fender, Group Program Manager, Microsoft Cloud + AI Security said, “ExtraHop’s integration with Azure Sentinel enables our mutual customers do more. By connecting data, insights, and automation workflows with ExtraHop’s Reveal(x) network detection and response offering, Azure Sentinel customers benefit from extended visibility across their cloud networks, empowering their defenders to act quickly in response to threats.”

ExtraHop will be exhibiting at Microsoft Ignite on November 11/4-11/8, booth #2208.

