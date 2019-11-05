NETINT Technologies Announces Partnership With Leading Light Technologies

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NETINT Technologies, an innovator of computational storage and video processing SoC solutions today announced a business and sales distribution channel partnership with Leading Light Technologies (L2Tek), a European distributor of advanced hardware and software solutions for broadcast, professional video, IPTV surveillance and industrial imaging markets

This strategic partnership will give NETINT Technologies unprecedented access to Europe by leveraging L2Tek’s extensive access into multiple vertical markets. L2Tek will have sales and marketing activities of NETINT Technologies’ products across both the UK and continental Europe.

NETINT’s Codensity™ video transcoding technology features real-time, high quality, scalable transcoding for live video streaming, which is enabled by harnessing the inherent advantages of ASIC-based encoding with the scalability of NVMe cloud storage infrastructure. Each Codensity Video Transcoder module features ASIC-based H.264 AVC and H.265 HEVC video processing which enables high quality transcoding at up to 8K UHD resolution, at a lower price point compared to alternative transcoding architectures. Codensity Video Transcoder U.2 modules integrate with host servers as an NVMe-based device. This advanced architecture enables ultra-dense transcoding capacity within an NVMe server architecture.

“With the explosive growth of internet streaming video including OTT and SVOD services, new high-performance, ultra dense transcoding solutions are needed now more than ever,” said Mark Scott-South, Director of Sales at L2Tek. “NETINT’s Codensity Transcoders are packaged in a unique SSD form factor which enables simple integration into NVME server platforms. The performance, density and flexibility of NETINT’s Codensity solution will give our European clients the necessary tools to address their demanding encoding requirements into the foreseeable future.”

"NETINT is excited to be partnering with L2Tek,” said Randal Horne, Director of Global Sales, NETINT Technologies. “L2Tek’s technical expertise combined with their deep customer relationships gives us extensive access to the European market and the ability to introduce the benefits of Codensity video transcoding solutions.”

About Lead Light Technologies

Leading Light Technologies Ltd, trading as L2Tek, is a manufacturers’ representative and distributor specialising in electronics hardware, software and semiconductor IP for the broadcast, professional video, IPTV, surveillance and industrial imaging markets. In addition, the company offers design services based on extensive experience in these sectors.

L2Tek markets high performance semiconductors for image processing and related applications, FPGA IP, optical modules for video and telecom systems, power supplies, displays, single-board computers, and high-speed connectors and interconnect assemblies.

The company’s engineering services ensure that technical solutions are precisely tailored to individual requirements. For more information visit https://www.l2tek.co.uk/

About NETINT Technologies

NETINT Technologies is an innovator of computational storage and video processing SoC solutions. Its Codensity portfolio enables cloud data centers, edge computing companies, and content providers to deploy scalable high-performance applications, while minimizing their data storage and video processing costs. NETINT, founded by an experienced team of storage SoC veterans, is a Canadian venture-funded high-tech company with R&D facilities in Vancouver, Toronto and Shanghai, China. For more information, visit www.netint.ca.