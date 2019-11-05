Peoples Advantage Federal Credit Union and Century Credit Union Partner with MDT

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Member Driven Technologies (MDT), a CUSO that hosts the Episys® core platform from Symitar® to provide a private cloud alternative for core processing and IT needs, today announced that Peoples Advantage Federal Credit Union and Century Credit Union have selected MDT to host their core platforms and IT infrastructure.

Peoples Advantage FCU, based in Petersburg, Va., has a mission to provide the underserved, unbanked and creditless population with better, easier access to financial services and guidance. The credit union was looking for a core platform provider that could deliver new levels of efficiency across the institution. After a comprehensive search process, Peoples Advantage decided to partner with MDT to boost productivity and enable a more intuitive, seamless member experience. The credit union plans to go live on the platform next year.

“The core platform is the crux of a credit union’s operations, so we understood the importance of finding the right fit for our institution,” said Patsy Smith, president and CEO of Peoples Advantage FCU. “Partnering with MDT will enable us to do more with our current resources while allowing us to provide our members with cost-effective access to the modern features and functionality they expect. Plus, MDT’s strong integration, sophisticated automation and knowledgeable team will well position us for future growth and success.”

Century Credit Union has been serving the St. Louis, Mo. community for more than 60 years. The credit union decided to search for a new core platform provider with the modern technology and infrastructure to allow the institution to spend less time on manual, tedious tasks and instead focus on more strategic member-facing and growth initiatives. After conducting a thorough evaluation, Century CU decided to partner with MDT. The credit union expects to go live on the MDT platform next fall.

“When completing our due diligence, we narrowed our search process down to three providers based on competitive pricing and products offered and had each one demo its platform for our team,” said Bob Eike, president and CEO of Century CU. “Our team agreed that MDT’s hosted platform offered the easiest, strongest integration capabilities. Between meeting with MDT’s team during the sales process and attending MDT’s annual client conference and seeing its dedication to helping credit unions provide excellent member service, we knew partnering with the CUSO was a perfect fit for our credit union.”

“We are proud to partner with credit unions like Peoples Advantage FCU and Century CU, institutions that prioritize their technology strategy and member service,” said Larry Nichols, president and CEO of MDT. “By joining forces with us, the credit unions will be empowered to streamline and improve processes to boost efficiencies throughout their organizations. We take care of our credit unions’ hardware and software upkeep and maintenance so that they can focus on what matters most – better serving their members.”

About Member Driven Technologies

MDT hosts the Episys® core platform from Symitar® to provide credit unions with a private cloud alternative for core processing and IT needs. The CUSO’s service-first, hybrid approach to outsourcing enables credit unions to boost efficiencies and security and reduce costs while maintaining a high level of control. In addition to hosting the Symitar Episys platform, MDT also hosts dozens of seamlessly integrated solutions to run the entire institution, including digital banking, payments, lending, security, continuity and regulatory services. MDT serves credit unions representing more than $22 billion in assets and approximately two million members. Visit mdtmi.com or follow @memberdriven for more information.