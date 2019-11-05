American Electric Power Selects Medallia to Optimize Customer & Employee Journeys

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management, today announced American Electric Power (AEP) has selected Medallia Experience Cloud to help achieve its vision of becoming a customer experience leader.

AEP, an energy provider powering more than five million customers in eleven states, is looking to Medallia to capture real-time feedback while the customer is experiencing AEP’s products and services. This data will enable AEP to identify and eliminate points of friction across journeys, optimize business processes through customer-driven innovation, and ultimately deliver on its commitment to redefining the future of energy.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia’s award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, digital and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, and create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, providing clear and potent returns on investment. www.medallia.com

© 2019 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia®, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia’s products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.