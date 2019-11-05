SAIC and Sinequa Align to Deliver an Intelligent Search Experience to NASA Marshall Space Flight Center

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KM WORLD CONFERENCE - Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) and Sinequa, a leader in AI-powered search and analytics, are working together to deliver an intelligent search experience with Sinequa’s advanced natural language processing and machine learning technologies for NASA’s global information access capability at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

SAIC, recently awarded a contract to deploy and sustain a global knowledge management capability for NASA Marshall Space Flight Center, chose Sinequa’s insight engine to help search and analyze NASA’s structured and unstructured content while improving the search experience, which supports missions and operations.

“Organizations like NASA have been looking at how to utilize decades of information and reports and to extract valuable insights from those data stores. In the past, knowledge managers and corporate librarians helped with that process but now tools such as Sinequa’s AI-powered search technologies are providing these insights using machine learning, state of the art natural language processing and knowledge mining,” stated Dave Schubmehl, Research Director, AI Software Platforms, Content Analytics and Search at IDC. “At IDC, we see this as an emerging trend to improve the search and information finding and use experience across a broad range of industries and government agencies.”

“We are excited to work with Sinequa on this important contract. Using its knowledge management platform, we are helping NASA to access and utilize decades’ worth of information,” said Bob Genter, SAIC executive vice president and general manager of the Civilian Markets Customer Group. “By better connecting NASA’s workforce to digital content, we can help them deliver on critical space missions.”

“To be selected by such a well-known and a highly-regarded organization to provide a solution to the experts at NASA is thrilling,” said Xavier Pornain, senior vice president, North America at Sinequa. “Together with SAIC, Sinequa’s powerful search and analytics technology will unlock NASA’s galactic treasure trove of information and make it actionable to the engineers and scientists who are planning future missions.”

About Sinequa

Sinequa is an independent software vendor providing an AI-powered search & analytics platform for Global 2000 companies and government agencies that connects people with the information, expertise and insights necessary for organizations to become information-driven. For Sinequa customers, this means actionable information presented in context to surface insights, inform decisions, and elevate productivity. The platform has been forged by experience in projects for large organizations in complex environments with large and diverse sets of data and content. Sinequa’s unified platform is fully integrated and configurable to support current and future needs around becoming information-driven. For more information visit www.sinequa.com.

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier technology integrator solving our nation’s most complex modernization and readiness challenges. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian, and intelligence markets includes high-end solutions in engineering, IT, and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective, and efficient solutions.

We are 23,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has pro forma annual revenues of approximately $6.5 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

