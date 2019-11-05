DSM reorganizes engineering plastics distribution network in North America

DSM Engineering Plastics President Shruti Singhal (left) and Shawn Williams, CEO, Nexeo Plastics (right) meet during the 2019 K Trade Fair in Düsseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Danny Bloem for DSM)

DSM Engineering Plastics President Shruti Singhal (left) and Shawn Williams, CEO, Nexeo Plastics (right) meet during the 2019 K Trade Fair in Düsseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Danny Bloem for DSM)

TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Royal DSM, a global science-based company active in nutrition, health and sustainable living, today announces that its engineering plastics business is partnering with Nexeo Plastics to enhance its distribution footprint for automotive, electronics and industrial manufacturers throughout North America. Effective immediately, the most popular grades from DSM’s advanced material portfolio are now available through Nexeo Plastics.

“When our customers need our products around the country and ready for just-in-time delivery, it’s critical to have a strong partnership with our distribution network,” said Jud Gibson, vice president, Commercial Americas, DSM Engineering Plastics.

DSM’s new partnership with Nexeo will leverage their robust warehouse distribution network serving Canada, Mexico and the United States.

“We share DSM’s commitment to excellence and customer centricity, and we are excited to offer DSM’s extensive portfolio of high-performance engineering plastics to our customers,” said Shawn Williams, CEO, Nexeo Plastics.

The following DSM products lines are now available through our preferred North American channel partners:

DSM will continue its partnership with Channel Prime Alliance in the region. However, DSM products will no longer be available from Chase Plastics.

About Nexeo Plastics

