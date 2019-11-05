Solutionreach and My Social Practice Partner to Help Dental Practices Shine on Social Media

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Solutionreach, the leader in patient relationship management (PRM) solutions, has announced that it has partnered with My Social Practice, which now offers its comprehensive social media marketing solution on the Solutionreach Marketplace.

Social media plays a critical role in connecting with patients and being found by new patients. Ninety-four percent of patients use online reviews to evaluate providers. But more than that, a strong social media presence increases the chance of being found by new patients. According to a recent survey, 75 percent of people admitted they purchased a product or service because they saw it on social media.

“Dentistry is a relationship-based business,” said My Social Practice CEO, Adrian Lefler. “Because of this, social media plays a crucial role in how patients and potential patients connect with your practice. Our partnership with Solutionreach will help practices strengthen these relationships both in the office and online.”

My Social Practice enables dental professionals to attract and retain patients by reaching more people online, strengthening key relationships, and improving their reputation. They offer self-service tools as well as an option to have their online presence fully managed by a dedicated social media manager. Practices get:

Eye-catching and informative dental content to post to social media pages.

Photo idea boxes to make personalized team photos a snap.

Engaging social media giveaways to raise local visibility.

HIPAA-compliant patient photo authorization app.

Beautiful, content-rich dental practice websites.

Reviews software that makes it easy for patients to rate the practice on their preferred platform.

“My Social Practice allows practices to improve their social media presence on their own or with as much help as they need,” said Solutionreach founder and CEO, Jim Higgins. “We believe the best solutions are designed to meet the unique needs of each practice. We also know that social media is playing a growing role in practice growth. My Social Practice is a great option for Solutionreach customers.”

About Solutionreach

Solutionreach is 100 percent focused on providing the technology, and the expertise on how to effectively use it, to deliver better care and build a more profitable practice. We show practices how to improve patient experience and connect with patients in the way they want to connect. The result? More patients schedule more appointments and actually show up for them. More patients leave glowing reviews of their providers for others to see, and then they book appointments. And all patients get regular communications that keep them connected to the practice and coming back. To learn more, schedule a consultation now at www.solutionreach.com.

About My Social Practice

My Social Practice is the #1 comprehensive social media marketing solution for dentists. Our comprehensive marketing solution enables dental professionals to attract and retain patients through reaching more people online, strengthening key relationships, and improving their reputation. In addition, practices short on time and resources can have their online presence fully managed by a dedicated Social Media Manager. Find out more at https://www.solutionreach.com/marketplace/my-social-practice.