Big Dog Productions and Jay Leno Team With Stratasys to Engineer High Performance 3D Printed Parts for Classic Autos

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) today announced it is collaborating with Jay Leno’s Big Dog Garage and Big Dog Productions to provide access to Stratasys FDM 3D printers that keep the host’s unique collection of extreme and classic vehicles in top running condition with custom parts. This collaboration builds on Stratasys’ Performance Partner Program, launched last month, to empower those operating in the extreme worlds of competitive auto racing, classic vehicles, and next-generation aviation with the latest additive manufacturing technologies.

Legendary comedian and former “Tonight Show” host Jay Leno leads Big Dog Productions with more than two decades of production experience – including the highly rated show, “Jay Leno’s Garage” on CNBC. Jay Leno’s Garage and Big Dog Productions tap into the power of 3D printing to provide digital inventory that helps road test, refurbish, or retrofit everything from classic vehicles to super cars. Among his collection are 169 cars and 117 motorcycles, including a 1966 Oldsmobile Tornado, 1906 Stanley Steamer Vanderbilt Cup Racer, and a several-thousand-pound tank car powered by a tank engine.

Jay Leno and Big Dog Garage now have access to core Stratasys additive manufacturing solutions – including the Fortus® 450mc™ 3D Printer with FDM Nylon 12 Carbon Fiber™. The machine makes it simple to produce complex manufacturing prototypes and finished parts efficiently and effectively using high-performance carbon fiber material. Big Dog has already been collaborating with Stratasys Direct Manufacturing for 3D printed parts-on-demand for nearly 10 years.

“As a lover of classic cars, I’m always looking to push the boundaries of what’s possible in creation and re-creation of these vehicles – and 3D printing is integral to this process,” said Jay Leno. “After working with Stratasys and Stratasys Direct for years to drive the ultimate in 3D printing innovation, I’m really excited about this new Fortus machine and where it takes us next.”

In conjunction with the extended Stratasys team, Leno has created some of the most cutting-edge 3D printed prototypes and custom parts for the automotive collection. This includes re-creating parts that simply no longer exist or would be far too time-consuming and expensive to create using traditional processes.

“Jay has long been one of the pioneers and adopters of 3D printing. He realized the technology’s potential for on-demand, custom parts early on – claiming it as a critical component to fueling a passion for classic vehicles,” said Pat Carey, Senior Vice President of Strategic Growth Americas at Stratasys. “We cannot wait to see what uses of 3D printing they come up with next, because if they can dream it, we can 3D print it.”

Jay Leno’s Garage/Big Dog Productions is an extension of Stratasys’ Performance Partner Program, bringing together leaders in auto racing, competitive sailing and next-generation supersonic travel to push the limits of additive manufacturing in these extreme environments. The collaborative group includes such leaders as Team Penske, Joe Gibbs Racing, American Magic and Boom Supersonic.

For additional information on the power of additive manufacturing for high performance environment, read more on the Stratasys Fortus 450mc page.

Stratasys is a global leader in additive manufacturing or 3D printing technology and is the manufacturer of FDM® and PolyJet™ 3D printers. The company’s technologies are used to create prototypes, manufacturing tools, and production parts for industries, including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products and education. For 30 years, Stratasys products have helped manufacturers reduce product-development time, cost, and time-to-market, as well as reduce or eliminate tooling costs and improve product quality. The Stratasys 3D printing ecosystem of solutions and expertise includes: 3D printers, materials, software, expert services, and on-demand parts production. Online at: www.stratasys.com, http://blog.stratasys.com and LinkedIn.

Stratasys, FDM, and Fortus 450mc are trademarks or registered trademarks of Stratasys Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners, and Stratasys assumes no responsibility with regard to the selection, performance, or use of these non-Stratasys products.

Attention Editors, if you publish reader-contact information, please use:

● USA +800-801-6491

● Europe/Middle East/Africa +49-7229-7772-0

● Asia Pacific +852 3944-8888