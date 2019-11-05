Arcules to Deliver Cloud Video Surveillance Service through Strategic Partnership with Siemens

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arcules, the leading innovator of integrated cloud-based video and access control services, today announced a partnership with Siemens Smart Infrastructure (SI) to provide its Integrated Video Surveillance Service to modern enterprises. The collaboration is intended to be global, starting across North America.

The partnership between Arcules and Siemens demonstrates the increasing importance of cloud-based security solutions, which have recently experienced tremendous growth. By offering the Arcules Service, Siemens can deliver a robust, cloud-based solution to help modern businesses create efficient, safe, responsive and responsible environments at significant cost savings over on-premise solutions.

“Arcules delivers technology that allows us to offer highly reliable and scalable cloud solutions to our customers while enabling us to differentiate ourselves in the market,” said Werner Braun, Head of Portfolio Management Security, Siemens AG. “The benefits of cloud-based physical security are proven – and the time to adopt cloud is now. Siemens is excited to offer this innovative solution to our customers looking for comprehensive security management.”

The Arcules Service works by seamlessly integrating with thousands of surveillance cameras, bringing geographically dispersed business locations into a single view and correlating data across video and sensor data. This oversight provides valuable and actionable analytics to business leaders. It allows distributed organizations the ability to centrally manage the entire video operations, aggregate data and transform video data into powerful operational insights while reducing the burden and cost of system management.

The Arcules Service delivers the powerful, flexible platform that a wide array of surveillance and security deployments require at a compelling price. As a result, customers can achieve more visibility into their operations while reducing complexity.

“With the Arcules solution, Siemens can deliver the best reliability and flexibility of any cloud-based video service in the market. Building on our experience creating these on-demand offerings to meet security requirements, the Arcules Service supports more cameras and enables customers to scale faster, which broadens the dependable options available for Siemens customers,” said Andreas Pettersson, CEO, Arcules. “We look forward to engaging further with the Siemens team and its customer base to ensure the Arcules Service is maximized across all deployments.”

Arcules will highlight the capabilities of its cloud-based, integrated surveillance service during International Security Conference & Exposition East (ISC East) at booth #1733, Nov. 20-21, 2019, in New York. Click here to schedule a demo or meeting directly with the team.

About Siemens Smart Infrastructure (SI)

Siemens Smart Infrastructure (SI) is shaping the market for intelligent, adaptive infrastructure for today and the future. It addresses the pressing challenges of urbanization and climate change by connecting energy systems, buildings and industries. SI provides customers with a comprehensive end-to-end portfolio from a single source – with products, systems, solutions and services from the point of power generation all the way to consumption. With an increasingly digitalized ecosystem, it helps customers thrive and communities progress while contributing toward protecting the planet. SI creates environments that care. Siemens Smart Infrastructure has its global headquarters in Zug, Switzerland, and has around 71,000 employees worldwide.

About Arcules

Arcules, a Canon Group company, addresses the unmet need of modern enterprises for an integrated cloud-based video surveillance and IoT service. Using the latest developments in cloud and artificial intelligence, Arcules combines previously untapped video monitoring data with sensor data and analytics to deliver actionable insights that ultimately drive better business decisions, optimize operations and improve safety. Arcules is headquartered in Irvine, Calif. Visit arcules.com for more information and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.