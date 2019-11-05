Video Experience Platform SundaySky Announces New Relationship with Adobe

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SundaySky, the leading platform for video-powered experiences, today announced a new relationship with Adobe to address enterprises’ growing demand for a new class of digital experiences that transform customer engagement at key moments of consequence across their journeys.

“SundaySky customers have seen breakthrough outcomes with video-powered experiences that are transforming their CX. The new challenge our customers are asking us to solve is to help them go deep and wide with these experiences across paid, owned and earned channels – effectively helping them strategically leverage their key marketing and advertising technology investments. The combination of SundaySky and Adobe does just that, and further empowers our mutual customers with CX differentiation among their peers,” said Jim Dicso, chief executive officer at SundaySky.

SundaySky, a new Adobe Exchange Partner, will launch integrations with Adobe Analytics Cloud, Adobe Marketing Cloud and Adobe Advertising Cloud in the coming months. SundaySky customers will soon be able to build video-powered experiences using their existing Adobe audience attributes and data; streamline reporting, bi-directional insights and A/B optimizations of their video programs; seamlessly connect targeting, media buying, creative assets and messaging strategies into data-driven video experiences.

“The ability to deliver a personalized experience to every customer using digital technology is a mandate for every business today. The competition for enduring customer relationships has never been fiercer, and customer experience is at the heart of the competition. Customer journeys derail when consumers get stuck in key moments of frustration, confusion, consideration and choice. These are high-stakes moments for the chief marketing, chief customer and chief experience officers – and the positive effects of data-powered video are becoming more evident. Adobe is excited to collaborate with SundaySky, our newest Adobe Exchange Partner, and to extend the value of Adobe into these video-powered experiences,” said Stephen Frieder, Americas president at Adobe.

About SundaySky

SundaySky is transforming customer experience for the world’s most demanding brands, enabling them to deliver video-powered experiences that drive breakthrough outcomes at moments of consequence across customer journeys. With SundaySky’s Video Experience Platform, brands generate millions of unique digital experiences annually that transform high-stakes moments of consumer frustration, confusion or indecision into moments of engagement that delight and inspire customers to action. Proven with companies like 1-800 Contacts, AT&T, Citi, Staples, UnitedHealthcare, Verizon, and many others, SundaySky’s unparalleled platform and unmatched domain expertise equip brands to achieve step-change business results and quantifiable value from increased revenue, reduced costs, lower churn, and higher customer satisfaction. Headquartered in New York City, SundaySky has additional offices in Tel Aviv and Tokyo