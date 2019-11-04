KBRA Releases Infrastructure Global Rating Methodology

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases the Infrastructure Global Rating Methodology. This methodology will be used to determine issuer ratings for infrastructure companies as well as ratings on their debt issuance. KBRA’s approach to evaluating infrastructure companies focuses on its overall business and financial risk profile.

