KBRA Releases Report Assigning AAA Rating and Stable Outlook to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts’ Commonwealth Transportation Fund Revenue Bonds 2019 Series A

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On November 1, 2019, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a long-term rating of AAA and Stable Outlook to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts’ Commonwealth Transportation Fund Revenue Bonds (Rail Enhancement & Accelerated Bridge Programs), 2019 Series A. KBRA additionally affirmed the long-term rating of AAA and Stable Outlook on the Commonwealth’s outstanding Commonwealth Transportation Fund Revenue Bonds.

Issuer: The Commonwealth of Massachusetts Assigned Rating(s) Outlook Commonwealth Transportation Fund Revenue Bonds (Rail Enhancement & Accelerated Bridge Programs) 2019 Series A AAA Stable Affirmed Rating(s) Outlook Commonwealth Transportation Fund Revenue Bonds AAA Stable

To access the report, click here.

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.