KBRA Releases Report Assigning AAA Rating and Stable Outlook to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts’ Commonwealth Transportation Fund Revenue Bonds 2019 Series A

NEW YORK--()--On November 1, 2019, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a long-term rating of AAA and Stable Outlook to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts’ Commonwealth Transportation Fund Revenue Bonds (Rail Enhancement & Accelerated Bridge Programs), 2019 Series A. KBRA additionally affirmed the long-term rating of AAA and Stable Outlook on the Commonwealth’s outstanding Commonwealth Transportation Fund Revenue Bonds.

Issuer: The Commonwealth of Massachusetts

Assigned

Rating(s)

Outlook

Commonwealth Transportation Fund Revenue Bonds (Rail Enhancement & Accelerated Bridge Programs) 2019 Series A

AAA

Stable

Affirmed

Rating(s)

Outlook

Commonwealth Transportation Fund Revenue Bonds

AAA

Stable

To access the report, click here.

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.

Contacts

Analytical:

Paul Kwiatkoski, Managing Director
(646) 731-3287
pkwiatkoski@kbra.com

Jack Morrison, Associate Director
(646) 731-2410
jmorrison@kbra.com

William Cox, Senior Managing Director
(646) 731-2472
wcox@kbra.com

Karen Daly, Senior Managing Director
(646) 731-2347
kdaly@kbra.com

Business Development:

Bill Baneky, Managing Director
(646) 731-2403
bbaneky@kbra.com

James Kissane, Senior Director
(213) 806-0026
jkissane@kbra.com

