KBRA Releases Report Assigning AAA Rating and Stable Outlook to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts’ Commonwealth Transportation Fund Revenue Bonds 2019 Series A

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On November 1, 2019, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a long-term rating of AAA and Stable Outlook to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts’ Commonwealth Transportation Fund Revenue Bonds (Rail Enhancement & Accelerated Bridge Programs), 2019 Series A. KBRA additionally affirmed the long-term rating of AAA and Stable Outlook on the Commonwealth’s outstanding Commonwealth Transportation Fund Revenue Bonds.
|
Issuer: The Commonwealth of Massachusetts
|
Assigned
|
Rating(s)
|
Outlook
|
Commonwealth Transportation Fund Revenue Bonds (Rail Enhancement & Accelerated Bridge Programs) 2019 Series A
|
AAA
|
Stable
|
Affirmed
|
Rating(s)
|
Outlook
|
Commonwealth Transportation Fund Revenue Bonds
|
AAA
|
Stable
To access the report, click here.
