Roof Maxx Partners with HomeVestors (We Buy Ugly Houses), America's Largest Home Buyer, to Extend the Life of Aging Roofs

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Roof Maxx, www.RoofMaxx.com, the U.S.-based network of new-breed roofing restoration experts, today announced a partnership with HomeVestors® (We Buy Ugly Houses®,) the largest professional house-buying franchise in the U.S. with more than 1,100 independently owned and operated HomeVestors® franchises. The companies are joining forces to provide HomeVestors’ franchises the Roof Maxx treatments—delaying costly roof replacements through the use of an all-natural, soy-based shingle rejuvenator spray application.

“Roof Maxx and HomeVestors are passionate about improving neighborhoods one house at a time, and we are excited to team up to fulfill that mission” said Mike Feazel, Roof Maxx co-founder and CEO. “This partnership will provide a tremendous benefit to HomeVestors franchisees and buyers by extending the life of aging roofs with our eco-friendly plant-based technology that restores flexibility and waterproofing protection.”

When used every 5 years, Roof Maxx can extend the life of a roof by as many as 15 additional years. In contrast, the average replacement cost of an asphalt roof is about $12,000, with a Roof Maxx treatment costing typically only 15%-20% of the cost of replacing a roof.

According to a recent Ohio State University research study, asphalt shingles account for 80 percent of U.S. roofs, and approximately 7 percent of U.S. roofs are replaced every year. If even 1 percent of single-family homes (about 15 percent of yearly replacements) applied a SMEE (Soy Methyl Ester Emulsion) formula instead of replacing the roof, we could avoid 5.6 billion pounds of landfill waste and 1.1 million metric tons of CO2 equivalents in emissions.

Both Roof Maxx and HomeVestors share the same rapid growth trajectory. Roof Maxx is the fastest-growing roofing company in the United States, with over 500 locations offering services in 48 states. HomeVestors purchased its 100,000th house in July of 2019, a landmark that further underscores the company’s position as America’s number one home buyer.

The partnership comes on the heels of Roof Maxx’s global recognition from the World Bio Markets as one of the Top 10 Most Dynamic and Inspiring Startups of 2019. Columbus Business First selected Roof Maxx as a 2019 BizTech Awards honoree in the Green Innovation category and Mike Feazel as a 2019 BizTech Awards honoree in the Executive of the Year category.

About Roof Maxx

Roof Maxx Technologies, LLC, is the provider of Roof Maxx®, a scientifically formulated, and 100% safe, plant-based roof rejuvenating spray treatment that was developed by Battelle Labs, the world’s largest private research and development company. As a company, Roof Maxx is innovating a new breed of sustainable roofers who are available in more than 500 locations across 48 states. When used every five years, Roof Maxx can extend the life of a roof by as many as 15 additional years, which makes it highly cost-effective as well. For more information, visit www.roofmaxx.com.

About HomeVestors of America, Inc.

Dallas-based HomeVestors of America, Inc. is the largest professional house buying franchise in the U.S. with more than 100,000 houses bought since 1996. HomeVestors recruits, trains and supports its more than 1,100 independently owned and operated HomeVestors® franchisees that specialize in building businesses based on buying, rehabbing, selling, and holding residential properties. Most commonly known as the "We Buy Ugly Houses®" company, HomeVestors strives to make a positive impact in each of its 168 markets. The company ranked on the 2018 Inc. 5000, has appeared for 12 consecutive years on the prestigious Franchise Business Review's "Top Franchises,” and for six years on the annual Dallas 100. HomeVestors was also recognized in 2018 as the third fastest-growing franchise in America on the Franchise Times Top 200, as the 20th fastest-growing franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine, and in 2019 ranked 30th on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500. For more information, visit www.HomeVestors.com.