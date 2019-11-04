AT&T Makes AT&T Office@Hand a Lead Offer for Unified Communications as a Service Solutions

DALLAS & BELMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AT&T (NYSE:T) is expanding its relationship with RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) making AT&T Office@Hand a lead offer for UCaaS solutions as part of its broad Voice and Collaboration portfolio. Based on the RingCentral® platform, AT&T Office@Hand brings extensive mobile-first voice, video, online meetings, messaging and team collaboration capabilities to businesses and vertical sectors worldwide. In addition, AT&T and RingCentral plan to jointly develop capabilities and technologies that will further integrate with AT&T’s network.

“Businesses, no matter the size, get better results when employees can communicate and collaborate freely and effectively wherever they are,” said Roman Pacewicz, Chief Product Officer, AT&T Business. “We’ve seen great success with the AT&T Office@Hand solution. Together with RingCentral, we’re able to deliver premium cloud-based communication solutions that help more businesses improve customer engagement, drive employee productivity and streamline operations.”

AT&T Office@Hand will also feature enhanced integration with Microsoft Teams, and will be a key piece in comprehensive offers like AT&T SD-WAN and AT&T SD-WAN NOW that optimize voice and video quality to enable cost-effective enterprise deployments for distributed locations.

“We are excited about the next chapter in our relationship with AT&T,” said Dave Sipes, Chief Operating Officer, RingCentral. “AT&T Office@Hand will now be made available to a broader set of AT&T’s business customers and will deliver additional productivity, quality, and TCO benefits by tighter integration with AT&T’s leading wireless network.”

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions. More flexible and cost-effective than legacy on-premises systems, the RingCentral platform empowers employees to work better together, from any location, on any device, and via any mode to serve customers, improving business efficiency and customer satisfaction. The company provides unified voice, video meetings, team messaging, digital customer engagement, and integrated contact center solutions for enterprises globally. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading business apps and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we innovate to improve lives. We have the nation’s fastest wireless network.** And according to America’s biggest test, we have the nation’s best wireless network.*** We’re building FirstNet just for first responders and creating next-generation mobile 5G. With a range of TV and video products, we deliver entertainment people love to talk about. Our smart, highly secure solutions serve nearly 3 million global businesses – nearly all of the Fortune 1000. And worldwide, our spirit of service drives employees to give back to their communities.

AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Learn more at att.com/CommunicationsNews.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com. Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att.

