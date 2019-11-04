Chegg Reports Strong Q3 2019 Financial Results and Raises Full Year 2019 Guidance

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG), a Smarter Way to Student, today reported financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

“ It’s been an incredible year so far for Chegg and we are delighted to report another great quarter. We delivered 27% year over year total revenue growth, driven by 2.2 million Chegg Services subscribers in Q3 2019,” said Dan Rosensweig, CEO of Chegg, Inc., “ Our strategy to provide direct to student services in their academic journey continues to deliver fantastic results and we couldn’t be more excited to expand into skills-based learning with the addition of Thinkful.”

Q3 2019 Highlights:

Total Net Revenues of $94.2 million, an increase of 27% year-over-year

of $94.2 million, an increase of 27% year-over-year Chegg Services Revenues grew 28% year-over-year to $69.3 million, or 74% of total net revenues, compared to 73% in Q3 2018

grew 28% year-over-year to $69.3 million, or 74% of total net revenues, compared to 73% in Q3 2018 Net Loss was $11.5 million

was $11.5 million Non-GAAP Net Income was $23.8 million

was $23.8 million Adjusted EBITDA was $23.1 million

was $23.1 million 2.2 million : number of Chegg Services subscribers, an increase of 29% year-over-year

: number of Chegg Services subscribers, an increase of 29% year-over-year 138 million: total Chegg Study content views

Total net revenues include revenues from Chegg Services and Required Materials. Chegg Services primarily includes Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, Chegg Tutors, and Chegg Math Solver. Required Materials includes rental and sale of print textbooks and eTextbooks.

For more information about non-GAAP net income and adjusted EBITDA, and a reconciliation of non-GAAP net income to net loss, and adjusted EBITDA to net loss, see the sections of this press release titled “Use of Non-GAAP Measures,” “ Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA,” and “ Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Business Outlook:

Fourth Quarter 2019

Total Net Revenues in the range of $122 million to $124 million

in the range of $122 million to $124 million Chegg Services Revenues in the range of $107 million to $108 million

in the range of $107 million to $108 million Gross Margin between 77% and 78%

between 77% and 78% Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $43 million to $45 million

Full Year 2019

Total Net Revenues in the range of $407 million to $409 million

in the range of $407 million to $409 million Chegg Services Revenues in the range of $332 million to $333 million

in the range of $332 million to $333 million Gross Margin between 76% and 77%

between 76% and 77% Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $121 million to $123 million

in the range of $121 million to $123 million Capital Expenditures in the range of $40 million to $50 million

Full Year 2020

Total Net Revenues of approximately $520 million with a quarterly contribution of approximately 23% in Q1 2020, 25% in Q2 2020, 22% in Q3 2020 and 30% in Q4 2020

of approximately $520 million with a quarterly contribution of approximately 23% in Q1 2020, 25% in Q2 2020, 22% in Q3 2020 and 30% in Q4 2020 Chegg Services Revenues of approximately $437 million with a quarterly contribution of approximately 23% in Q1 2020, 25% in Q2 2020, 21% in Q3 2020 and 31% in Q4 2020

of approximately $437 million with a quarterly contribution of approximately 23% in Q1 2020, 25% in Q2 2020, 21% in Q3 2020 and 31% in Q4 2020 Gross Margin of approximately 72%

of approximately 72% Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $163 million with a quarterly contribution of approximately 17% in Q1 2020, 28% in Q2 2020, 11% in Q3 2020 and 44% in Q4 2020

For more information about the use of forward-looking non-GAAP measures, a reconciliation of forward-looking net loss to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter 2019, full year 2019, and full year 2020, see the below sections of the press release titled “Use of Non-GAAP Measures,” and “ Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Net Loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.” We have not reconciled our 2020 quarterly adjusted EBITDA contribution guidance to net loss because we do not provide guidance on quarterly 2020 net loss or the reconciling items between adjusted EBITDA and net loss as a result of the uncertainty, timing, and the potential variability of these items. The actual amount of net loss and such reconciling items will have a significant impact on our 2020 quarterly adjusted EBITDA. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the 2020 quarterly adjusted EBITDA to net loss is not available without unreasonable effort.

An updated investor presentation and an investor data sheet can be found on Chegg’s Investor Relations website http://investor.chegg.com.

Prepared Remarks - Dan Rosensweig, CEO Chegg, Inc.

Thank you, Tracey and welcome everyone. We are delighted to report another great quarter, exceeding both our business and financial expectations, delivering 27% year-over-year revenue growth and 84% adjusted EBITDA growth. Our teams continue to execute against our key priorities, which are to meet our financial goals, expand our TAM, and invest in opportunities that leverage our reach, our student graph, and the strength of our brand. We are pleased with our performance thus far which is why we are confident to, once again, raise our 2019 guidance, which Andy will walk you through in greater detail.

We continue to see incredible growth and strength in our academic services, and we believe we can leverage all of that as we enter the skills space through the acquisition of Thinkful. After spending years analyzing the category, it was clear that skills-based learning was a natural extension of Chegg’s offerings. We chose Thinkful because it is a leader in direct to student skills-based training for some of the most in-demand jobs for the modern economy.

We have always helped students succeed on their academic journey and now we can extend our reach by helping them throughout their professional journey. Thinkful and Chegg are synergistic in that we both provide high quality, affordable, online learning, which improves students’ academic and professional outcomes. And, just like Chegg, Thinkful has a direct-to-student model, which means we will own the customer, the content, the channel, and the data. This allows us to accelerate the addition of new curriculum, increase the quality and relevance of the content, grow the business faster and more efficiently, and ultimately make it more profitable. I want to take a moment to welcome the Thinkful team in to the Chegg family of services and I will walk you through that in greater detail momentarily.

Our academic services, led by Chegg Study, continue to provide students with high-integrity, expert content, in multiple formats, to serve the growing diversity of student’s needs. As we continue to expand our offerings, we can help more students up-level from where they are to where they need to be and support them wherever they are studying in the world. Within Chegg Study our library of content now has a record 32 million proprietary expert answers, textbook solutions, and videos, which allowed students to access over 138 million content views in Q3 alone, and it just keeps adding to our moat.

In addition to helping students master their subjects, millions of students now turn to us to improve their ability to write. Chegg Writing is another powerful service, helping students learn grammar, sentence structure, check for plagiarism, and more. In Q3 alone students generated over 72 million citations and submitted over 1.2 million original papers for review.

It’s increasingly clear, as more students are trying to make their way to the middle class through higher education, that the system needs to evolve to support the needs of the modern student. Students today are more diverse than ever before. They are older, come from different socio-economic backgrounds, and have entered the system in varied states of preparedness and, for many, English is their second language. So, the need for high-quality, high-integrity, adaptive, academic services, that can support them 24 hours a day at an affordable price has never been more critical. That’s why Chegg exists. To increase access and opportunity for students.

We will continue to invest in adding more content and features to our services, and add more services to our platform, as we have with Chegg Math Solver, Chegg Prep, and Chegg Tutors. We see an opportunity to integrate these services and bundle them together, providing even more value to a significant subset of our subscribers. Our goal will always be to keep prices low but also to increase our ARPU by offering overwhelming value and a choice for our students.

As we have shared on previous calls, we have been testing an upgraded bundle, which we call Chegg Study Pack, and we are pleased with the responses we have seen from our customers. The Study Pack roll-out will focus on new customer acquisition. Given the seasonality of our business, we of course want to be careful not to interfere with our current customer base, in the middle of the school year, so the bundle will be rolled out over the course of 2020. But the largest push will be in the second half of the year, during the August/September back-to-school timeframe, and all of this is reflected in our guidance Andy will detail shortly.

Our textbook business continues to address a critical pain point for millions of students and helps us drive our brand, extend our reach, and build strong relationships with our customers. Our partnership with Ingram expires in May of next year and we are thrilled to announce today that we have an exciting new agreement with FedEx, one of the world’s premier shipping and logistics companies.

Ingram has been a wonderful partner and we want to convey our gratitude to their CEO John Ingram and his entire team. When we signed that deal with Ingram in 2014, we needed a partner who could finance the acquisition of textbooks, warehouse the product, and handle logistics, and the relationship with Ingram was a game changer for Chegg. For those of you who are new to the story, the deal with Ingram allowed us to invest in the transition of our company to become the high-growth, high-margin, digital business you see today. When we look to the future, our needs have evolved, and we wanted a provider who could serve our students better and provide world-class shipping & logistics experience, and that is why we are excited to announce our agreement with FedEx. FedEx can meet the size, scale, and speed of our business. This new agreement - in place for at least five years - will, overtime, be more cost-effective for Chegg and better serve the needs of our students, as we anticipate one-day faster delivery for over 70% of our customers.

Supporting the academic journey is essential but the facts are that 85% of students report they pursue higher education for the primary purpose of increasing their job opportunities. We have consistently said that skills-based learning, to prepare students for the workforce, is increasingly more important for the economy, for employers, for institutions, as well as the students. We feel we are uniquely positioned to deliver this service to our current customers, as well as bring in an entirely new customer base to the Chegg family. We are excited to add another high-growth service to the platform that we believe will scale in to a high-margin business overtime.

Our plan is to utilize not only our audience to expand Thinkful’s opportunities but to take advantage of our core learning assets, like chat-based tutoring and expert Q&A, to provide on-demand support, 24 hours a day, for any student in any academic and now skills-based subject. This will not only provide a better experience for students but will differentiate us similar to what we did with Chegg Study, and create a strong competitive moat.

The need for low-cost, high quality, skills-training is at an all-time high and while we are initially focused on some of the current biggest growth areas, like software, data, and digital jobs, we envision rapidly expanding our curriculum over the next several years to address the ever-changing needs of the modern workforce.

Chegg continues to move the industry to align by putting the student first. Which means to meet the needs of the modern-day learner. Our goal is to support students, whether it’s to get a degree, accreditation, or simply to get a better job in their communities.

I am proud of our team and what we have achieved over the last decade, but I am even more excited for what is ahead of us. We have stayed focused on our mission of putting students first and that has not only grown our business but is reflected in our culture. In addition to our strong business performance this quarter, we were once again honored to be named one of Fortune Magazine’s 100 Best Medium Sized Workplaces in America for 2019. I cannot thank our team enough for making Chegg such a great place to work and I’m thrilled to be a part of this incredible company.

And, with that, I will turn it over to Andy.

Prepared Remarks - Andy Brown, CFO Chegg, Inc.

Thanks Dan and good afternoon everyone.

Chegg had another great quarter with our business metrics and financials ahead of our expectations. These strong results give us the confidence to raise our guidance again for 2019. We are also providing our initial outlook for 2020, which represents continued strong growth off a much larger base and continued leverage in the model. It also includes the addition of our skills-based offering, Thinkful, and our expected changes to Required Materials as a result of the move to our new logistics partner FedEx. While we are extremely proud of what the Chegg team has already accomplished, we are even more excited about the future as we continue to increase our offerings to accelerate the time from learning to earning.

Looking at the third quarter, total revenue was $94.2 million, a 27% increase over Q3 2018, with both Required Materials and Chegg Services exceeding our expectations. This strong top line performance drove gross margins to 76%.

This resulted in adjusted EBITDA of $23.1 million, an increase of 84% over what we achieved in Q3 2018 and well above our expectations, demonstrating the continued leverage of our model at scale.

We ended the quarter with more than $1.1 billion of cash and investments. We believe the combination of our scale, balance sheet, operating model and cash flows are the strongest in the education industry. Along with our direct to student model, we believe this provides us a significant competitive advantage as the education landscape evolves and continues to move in our direction.

Before I get to the guidance, let me walk you through our expectations as we transition to our new logistics partner FedEx, which is in our outlook for 2020. As Dan mentioned, the rental landscape has changed dramatically in 3 years. Consignment and e-Textbooks, which require no capital, have become approximately 40% of Required Materials units and continue to grow, along with lower textbook prices, these factors have significantly reduced capital needs to keep a full portfolio of textbooks. During this ongoing transition, we will need to deploy small amounts of capital to own print textbooks for student rental. As a result, in 2020, we plan to spend approximately $50 million on textbook inventory, net of liquidations, and expect this number to decline dramatically in 2021 to $15 million and decrease each year thereafter, as the transition to consignment and e-Textbook continues. We expect the transition to FedEx to be complete by the end of 2020, at which time they will handle all print textbook logistics.

While the fundamentals of the Required Materials service are not expected to change, how revenue gets recognized will. Therefore, Required Materials revenue will increase in 2020 and 2021 and then likely stabilize in 2022, and we expect it to continue to operate as a breakeven service. We do not anticipate a change to our total company gross profit or adjusted EBITDA dollars as a result of this change, but it will slightly reduce gross margin. These changes have been provided in the earnings press release and the investor deck available on our IR website.

Based on the strong results from Q3, we are increasing our full year guidance for 2019.

For Q4 we now expect:

Total revenue between $122 and $124 million. Chegg Services revenue between $107 and $108 million, which includes approximately $2 million from Thinkful which closed on October 1 st , and takes into consideration later fall semester start dates that we mentioned on the last earnings call;

, and takes into consideration later fall semester start dates that we mentioned on the last earnings call; Gross margin between 77 and 78 percent;

And adjusted EBITDA between $43 and $45 million, which includes a $4 million loss from Thinkful.

As a result, we are increasing our full year 2019 guidance. We now expect:

Total revenue between $407 and $409 million, with Chegg Services revenue between $332 and $333 million;

Gross margin between 76 and 77 percent;

And adjusted EBITDA between $121 and $123 million.

Turning to 2020:

Our initial expectation for total revenue is approximately $520 million, with Chegg Services revenue growing to approximately $437 million. We expect Chegg Services revenue and subscriber growth rates will continue to remain closely aligned over the course of the year. We expect gross margin to be approximately 72%, slightly lower than 2019, exclusively the result of the revenue recognition and cost of revenue changes that will result from our ownership of textbooks. At the same time, we expect continued leverage in the model with adjusted EBITDA expanding to $163 million, increasing adjusted EBITDA margin 100 basis points over 2019. For those of you modeling 2020 by quarter, we have provided expected seasonality as a result of these changes in the earnings press release and the investor deck on the IR website.

In closing, we had another strong quarter in Q3. We delivered above the high end of our expectations, giving us confidence to increase full year guidance and provide a strong initial outlook for 2020. It is becoming increasingly clear that our model is the envy of the education landscape, by serving students directly with high value, low cost services, while improving their outcomes, and helping them move from learning to earning.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to the operator for your questions.

CHEGG, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except for number of shares and par value) (unaudited) September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 450,457 $ 374,664 Short-term investments 345,392 93,345 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $31 and $229 at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 13,678 12,733 Prepaid expenses 9,654 4,673 Other current assets 24,888 9,510 Total current assets 844,069 494,925 Long-term investments 340,118 16,052 Property and equipment, net 77,667 59,904 Goodwill 149,068 149,524 Intangible assets, net 20,622 25,915 Right of use assets 16,312 — Other assets 15,836 14,618 Total assets $ 1,463,692 $ 760,938 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 4,197 $ 8,177 Deferred revenue 27,457 17,418 Current operating lease liabilities 4,982 — Accrued liabilities 52,199 34,077 Total current liabilities 88,835 59,672 Long-term liabilities Convertible senior notes, net 887,215 283,668 Long-term operating lease liabilities 15,315 — Other long-term liabilities 3,815 6,964 Total long-term liabilities 906,345 290,632 Total liabilities 995,180 350,304 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value – 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value 400,000,000 shares authorized; 120,668,843 and 115,500,418 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 121 116 Additional paid-in capital 894,660 818,113 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,758 ) (1,019 ) Accumulated deficit (424,511 ) (406,576 ) Total stockholders' equity 468,512 410,634 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,463,692 $ 760,938

CHEGG, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net revenues $ 94,151 $ 74,237 $ 285,422 $ 225,408 Cost of revenues(1) 22,164 19,918 66,017 57,926 Gross profit 71,987 54,319 219,405 167,482 Operating expenses: Research and development(1) 36,442 29,045 101,199 80,796 Sales and marketing(1) 16,822 15,690 47,334 42,463 General and administrative(1) 23,752 20,000 70,044 57,735 Restructuring charges 28 17 97 252 Total operating expenses 77,044 64,752 218,674 181,246 (Loss) income from operations (5,057 ) (10,433 ) 731 (13,764 ) Interest expense, net and other income, net: Interest expense, net (13,548 ) (3,772 ) (31,294 ) (7,456 ) Other income, net 7,751 1,209 14,571 2,667 Total interest expense, net and other income, net (5,797 ) (2,563 ) (16,723 ) (4,789 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (10,854 ) (12,996 ) (15,992 ) (18,553 ) Provision for income taxes 623 713 1,832 1,682 Net loss $ (11,477 ) $ (13,709 ) $ (17,824 ) $ (20,235 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.10 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.18 ) Weighted average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 120,085 114,184 118,547 112,621 (1) Includes share-based compensation expense as follows: Cost of revenues $ 96 $ 106 $ 295 $ 303 Research and development 5,741 4,528 15,876 12,190 Sales and marketing 1,843 1,675 5,405 4,994 General and administrative 9,185 7,509 25,779 20,016 Total share-based compensation expense $ 16,865 $ 13,818 $ 47,355 $ 37,503

CHEGG, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (17,824 ) $ (20,235 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 21,369 16,631 Share-based compensation expense 47,355 37,503 Loss from write-off of property and equipment 832 29 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 30,114 6,958 Deferred income taxes 59 (315 ) Operating lease expense, net of accretion 3,284 — Other non-cash items (370 ) 51 Change in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (850 ) 2,409 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (20,741 ) (24,250 ) Other assets 1,989 (587 ) Accounts payable (3,983 ) (3,001 ) Deferred revenue 10,039 11,841 Accrued liabilities 18,095 16,044 Other liabilities (2,793 ) 1,589 Net cash provided by operating activities 86,575 44,667 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of investments (822,869 ) (113,276 ) Proceeds from sale of investments 53,261 1,800 Maturities of investments 190,744 118,080 Purchases of property and equipment (31,520 ) (18,048 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired — (34,650 ) Net cash used in investing activities (610,384 ) (46,094 ) Cash flows from financing activities Common stock issued under stock plans, net 27,723 23,463 Payment of taxes related to the net share settlement of equity awards (91,076 ) (45,669 ) Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs 780,180 335,618 Purchase of convertible senior notes capped call (97,200 ) (39,227 ) Repurchase of common stock (20,000 ) (20,000 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 599,627 254,185 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 75,818 252,758 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 375,945 126,963 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 451,763 $ 379,721 Supplemental cash flow data: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 901 $ 55 Income taxes $ 1,492 $ 1,560 Cash paid for amounts included in the measurement of lease liabilities: Operating cash flows from operating leases $ 3,847 $ - Right of use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations: Operating leases $ 2,638 $ - Non-cash investing and financing activities: Accrued purchases of long-lived assets $ 4,452 $ 2,993 Issuance of common stock related to prior acquisition $ 3,003 $ - September 30, 2019 2018 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: Cash and cash equivalents $ 450,457 $ 379,020 Restricted cash included in other current assets 125 - Restricted cash included in other assets 1,181 701 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 451,763 $ 379,721

CHEGG, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net loss $ (11,477 ) $ (13,709 ) $ (17,824 ) $ (20,235 ) Interest expense, net 13,548 3,772 31,294 7,456 Provision for income taxes 623 713 1,832 1,682 Depreciation and amortization expense 7,435 5,966 21,369 16,631 EBITDA 10,129 (3,258 ) 36,671 5,534 Share-based compensation expense 16,865 13,818 47,355 37,503 Other income, net (7,751 ) (1,209 ) (14,571 ) (2,667 ) Restructuring charges 28 17 97 252 Acquisition-related compensation costs 2,309 3,153 6,988 7,857 Donation from Chegg Foundation 1,478 — 1,478 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 23,058 $ 12,521 $ 78,018 $ 48,479

CHEGG, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net revenues $ 94,151 $ 74,237 $ 285,422 $ 225,408 Operating expenses $ 77,044 $ 64,752 $ 218,674 $ 181,246 Share-based compensation expense (16,769 ) (13,712 ) (47,060 ) (37,200 ) Amortization of intangible assets (1,490 ) (1,836 ) (4,993 ) (4,699 ) Restructuring charges (28 ) (17 ) (97 ) (252 ) Acquisition-related compensation costs (2,309 ) (3,153 ) (6,988 ) (7,857 ) Donation from Chegg Foundation (1,478 ) — (1,478 ) — Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 54,970 $ 46,034 $ 158,058 $ 131,238 Operating expenses as a percent of net revenues 81.8 % 87.2 % 76.6 % 80.4 % Non-GAAP operating expenses as a percent of net revenues 58.4 % 62.0 % 55.4 % 58.2 % (Loss) income from operations $ (5,057 ) $ (10,433 ) $ 731 $ (13,764 ) Share-based compensation expense 16,865 13,818 47,355 37,503 Amortization of intangible assets 1,490 1,836 4,993 4,699 Restructuring charges 28 17 97 252 Acquisition-related compensation costs 2,309 3,153 6,988 7,857 Donation from Chegg Foundation 1,478 — 1,478 — Non-GAAP income from operations $ 17,113 $ 8,391 $ 61,642 $ 36,547 Net loss $ (11,477 ) $ (13,709 ) $ (17,824 ) $ (20,235 ) Share-based compensation expense 16,865 13,818 47,355 37,503 Amortization of intangible assets 1,490 1,836 4,993 4,699 Restructuring charges 28 17 97 252 Acquisition-related compensation costs 2,309 3,153 6,988 7,857 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 13,089 3,537 30,114 6,958 Donation from Chegg Foundation 1,478 — 1,478 — Non-GAAP net income $ 23,782 $ 8,652 $ 73,201 $ 37,034 Weighted average shares used to compute net loss per share 120,085 114,184 118,547 112,621 Effect of shares for stock plan activity 5,960 11,457 7,670 12,369 Effect of shares related to convertible senior notes 4,098 1,221 3,709 — Non-GAAP weighted average shares used to compute non-GAAP net income per share 130,143 126,862 129,926 124,990 Net loss per share $ (0.10 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.18 ) Adjustments 0.28 0.19 0.71 0.48 Non-GAAP net income per share $ 0.18 $ 0.07 $ 0.56 $ 0.30