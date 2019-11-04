Siemens Healthineers Enters into License and Supply Arrangement with Quanterix for Access to Neurofilament Light (Nf-L) Antibodies to Develop Nf-L Assays

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX), a company digitizing biomarker analysis to advance the science of precision health, today announced it has entered into a licensing and supply arrangement with Siemens Healthineers for access to Quanterix’ proprietary Nf-L antibodies, which were recently acquired from UmanDiagnostics. Access to the Nf-L antibodies will allow Siemens Healthineers to begin developing blood-based Nf-L clinical tests for future commercialization. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The agreement entered into with Siemens Healthineers marks yet another significant milestone in Quanterix’ mission to provide early detection of disease, measurements for treatment efficacy, and disease progression for neurological disorders. It comes on the heels of Quanterix’ recent acquisition of privately held UmanDiagnostics, which has become the provider of choice of Nf-L antibodies for biopharmaceutical and diagnostic applications. This acquisition allows Quanterix to supply researchers globally with the “best-in-class” Simoa Nf-L assays, while continuing to innovate new digital biomarkers to advance the field of research in diagnostics for neurological disorders. It also positions Quanterix to capitalize on the growth fueled by the momentum in Nf-L as a tremendously promising brain biomarker in research and clinical applications. Data presented at the recent European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS) utilizing a sensitive Siemens Healthineers research Nf-L assay using Quanterix antibodies showed a high correlation with the established Simoa gold standard for measuring Nf-L in blood.

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to work with as formidable a partner as Siemens Healthineers to accelerate the availability of an Nf-L test for patients around the world,” said Kevin Hrusovsky, Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairman of Quanterix. “This agreement demonstrates a clear path for our research customers working with Simoa technology to take groundbreaking advances like the Nf-L test to the clinic. We believe this will give our researchers even more confidence working with Simoa in research, while leveraging Siemens Healthineers’ global footprint to allow Quanterix to share meaningfully in the large IVD (in vitro diagnostics) market for blood-based neurology testing.”

“Expanding precision medicine leading to new and more accurate ways to improve patient outcomes is a key value of Siemens Healthineers,” confirmed David Stein, Head of Global Strategy, Siemens Healthineers. “We believe Nf-L is an important blood-based neurological biomarker that, in the future, could positively impact patient outcomes by potentially aiding in earlier diagnoses, intervention, and management of patients with a broad array of neurological conditions, such as Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and ALS. A blood-based Nf-L assay is highly compatible with our global diagnostic solutions, and we are pleased to be working with Quanterix for access to its unique set of Uman Nf-L antibodies for the development of high performance clinical Nf-L assays,” Stein explained.

About Quanterix

Quanterix is a company that’s digitizing biomarker analysis with the goal of advancing the science of precision health. The company’s digital health solution, Simoa, has the potential to change the way in which healthcare is provided today by giving researchers the ability to closely examine the continuum from health to disease. Quanterix’ technology is designed to enable much earlier disease detection, better prognoses and enhanced treatment methods to improve the quality of life and longevity of the population for generations to come. The technology is currently being used for research applications in several therapeutic areas, including oncology, neurology, cardiology, inflammation and infectious disease. The company was established in 2007 and is located in Billerica, Massachusetts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release are based on Quanterix’ expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause Quanterix’ actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in Quanterix’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" sections contained therein. Except as required by law, Quanterix assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.