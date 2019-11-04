Popcornopolis Best-Selling Caramel Corn & Cheddar Cheese Gourmet Popcorn Bags to Debut at Sam’s Club Nov. 4

Popcornopolis mouthwatering 22oz bag of Caramel Corn and the 14oz bag of Cheddar Cheese Popcorn will be available at Sam’s Club locations across the country. (Photo: Business Wire)

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sam’s Club shoppers should make room in their pantry this November for delicious snacks from Popcornopolis, the LA-based gourmet popcorn experts. Popcornopolis is pleased to announce their mouthwatering 22oz bag of Caramel Corn and the 14oz bag of Cheddar Cheese Popcorn will be available at Sam’s Club locations across the country beginning Monday, November 4, 2019.

Indescribably delicious, Popcornopolis’ family Caramel Corn recipe remains a closely guarded secret, leaving snack-lovers yearning for the creamy, crispy, caramel coated popcorn famously packaged in the beloved 10oz cone, Sam’s Club shoppers can now indulge in more than double the serving of Popcornopolis Caramel Corn.

Zesty, bold, and 100% addictive, Popcornopolis Cheddar Cheese popcorn will also be available in the red Popcornopolis bags at Sam’s Club starting this fall. For less the five dollars, snackers can indulge in 14oz servings of mouthwatering cheddar covered popcorn. This savory popcorn is perfect for cheese-lovers, snack-enthusiasts, and everyone in between.

“Made the way it oughta be,” Popcornopolis offers over 20 mouthwatering recipes and is made from American-grown, non-GMO corn. Crafted with big flavor, the company’s gourmet popcorns are also certified gluten-free with no high fructose corn syrup, or added preservatives, and only the finest ingredients and cooking practices. For more information and a full list of Popcornopolis gourmet varieties visit www.popcornopolis.com.

ABOUT POPCORNOPOLIS

Popcornopolis was founded by Wally and Kathy Arnold in 2002 when the Arnolds opened their first Popcornopolis retail store at Universal City Walk in Los Angeles, California. Today, the company’s iconic cone-shaped and bagged popcorn packages can be found in grocery and club stores, sports arenas, movie theatres and at www.popcornopolis.com.